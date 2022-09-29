Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Hurricane Ian death toll rises, the majority reported in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As recovery and relief efforts continue following Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last week, the death toll continues to rise. In a Monday night update, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 68 deaths. The Associated Press reported an additional three deaths in Florida, as well as four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, bringing the death toll to 78.
3 dead after crash on toll road in northern Indiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — Three people are dead and two others injured after an SUV struck a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening and crossed the median where it collided with a pickup truck. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident occurred just before 8...
Thousands of athletes compete in Indiana Special Olympics
Thousands of athletes compete in Indiana Special Olympics
Can you spot a flood-damaged car?
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Hurricane Ian moved through Florida and other southeastern states, it flooded homes and city streets. Thousands of cars left out in the elements were likely damaged. Consumer Reports warns flood-damaged cars regularly end up back on the roads after a few repairs. With the...
Mutt strut returns to Victory Field
Mutt strut returns to Victory Field
IN Focus: Buttigieg discusses airline fees
Washington correspondent Raquel Martin speaks with Sec. Pete Buttigieg.
New poll shows tight U.S. Senate race in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A new poll released Sunday suggests a competitive U.S. Senate race in Indiana. A poll from Indy Politics and ARW Strategies shows incumbent Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) with 39% of the vote, leading his Democratic challenger, Mayor Tom McDermott of Hammond, by just two percentage points. Libertarian candidate James Sceniak is polling at 6%.
IN Focus: Panelists discuss Biden gaffe, new allegations in SOS race
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana's political insiders saying about the latest allegations involving Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales? And what are their thoughts on the President's gaffe involving late U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski?
Supreme Court passes on appeal case for Indiana man accused in 2-year-old’s shooting death
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The appeal of a man sentenced in the 2014 shooting death of a 2-year-old northern Indiana boy will not be heard by the US Supreme Court. On the first day of its new term Monday, the Court announced it has declined to hear the appeal of Tyre Bradbury, who is currently serving a 60-year sentence for his involvement in the gang-related shooting death of a child.
IN Focus: Holcomb departs for Europe
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is traveling overseas this week, meeting with political and business leaders in Europe on his latest foreign jobs mission. The governor will visit with leaders in Germany and Switzerland in the coming days to try and build on economic development efforts here in Indiana.
