Dallas, TX

FanSided

Eagles injuries: Updates on Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata

Though the Philadelphia Eagles have done all that they can to protect their starters and key players from injuries, it’s an ugly fact of life that, regardless of how teams try to manage them, they will occur at some point. The NFL is a war of attrition, and the Birds have some roster holes to fill for the time being. As a result, we’ve all been on our cell phones every 15 minutes looking for updates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: “Jump on the bandwagon now.”

The Detroit Pistons are just a day away from preseason basketball and according to coach Dwane Casey, the time to get on board is now. Casey spoke to the crowd before the Pistons’ open practice, laying out some expectations for the season and some of the things the team hopes to achieve.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out

The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Fun facts about new Eagles offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson

With Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo both leaving Week 4’s game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars with injuries, the Philadelphia Eagles moved swiftly on the following Monday to provide themselves some insurance. They announced the signing of interior lineman Tyrese Robinson on Monday. The six-foot-three, 324-pound guard joins Philly’s practice...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
