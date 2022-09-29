ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newman, CA

CBS San Francisco

Health Plan of San Joaquin announces $15 mil housing investment

SAN JOAQUIN - A local health plan program is investing approximately $15 million to build up shelters and housing projects in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties to address homelessness, Health Plan of San Joaquin announced Thursday.Health Plan of San Joaquin, which serves over 400,000 Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the area, will allocate funds to invest in multiple initiatives that will create shelters and permanent housing units for unhoused populations in Stockton, Tracy and Modesto. One of HPSJ's 13 investments includes sending $5.5 million to build up to150 modular units near a Stockton homeless shelter.   The one-room, private units would be potentially placed...
YourCentralValley.com

4 family members kidnapped from Merced business, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for four family members who were taken against their will from a business on Monday morning, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they are looking for 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh. Investigators said they believe Aroohi […]
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FOX40

Man arrested after shooting at patrol car

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after shooting at a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant’s vehicle. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant had reported that suspected gunfire had hit the windshield of their patrol vehicle in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue […]
KCRA.com

What we're learning about the five victims of Stockton serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five people were killed in a string of recent homicides in Stockton this summer that thepolice chief confirmed on Friday are interconnected. As the Stockton Police Department searches for the person or people responsible for the serial killings, KCRA 3 is learning more about the five lives lost.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Crash Reported on West Grayson Road in Merced County

Officials in Merced County reported a recent fatal crash involving a big rig and a Dodge Ram pickup truck on West Grayson Road. The incident was described as a head-on collision that occurred near Shiloh Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on...
FOX40

Deputies arrest man in connection to homicide near Modesto Airport

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding the shooting near the Modesto City-County Airport on September 29th that killed 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto.   According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, detectives found Matthew Douglas Cook, 39, near the intersection of […]
KION News Channel 5/46

Man threatens to kill security guard with knife in Salinas: police

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to stab a security guard of a smoke shop on the 1900 block of North Main Street and threatened to kill him, said police. On Friday, at 7:19 p.m., officers arrived and found the suspect, Valentine Kofler, 46, across the street from where the The post Man threatens to kill security guard with knife in Salinas: police appeared first on KION546.
WGAU

Stockton police search for apparent serial killer tied to five murders, victims' IDs released

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five unprovoked murders in the past several months appear to be the work of one person, according to the Stockton, California, Police Department. Authorities are searching for a person of interest tied to the five slayings, the first of which occurred on July 8. All of the victims were men and all were alone at the time they were fatally shot, police said. The killings all happened at night or in the early morning hours.
FOX40

Son arrested after stabbing father in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Tracy and is facing charges for attempted murder following a stabbing on Wednesday, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police said they arrived to the 3000 block of Jeanette Court at around 11:40 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Anthony Stipp was […]
FOX40

Caltrans announces I-5 connecting ramp closures in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — If you’re driving on Interstate 5 this weekend, there will be some ramp closures in Stockton.  According to Caltrans District 10, the I-5 northbound lane will have 79-hour connecting ramp closures beginning 10 p.m. Thursday until the early hours of Monday, Oct. 3. All the ramp closures will affect the connecting […]
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire

STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400. 
crimevoice.com

Lodi PD Arrests Suspect for Alleged Possession of Illegal Firearm

Originally Published By: Lodi Police Department Facebook Page. “Last night at around 11:02 PM officers responded to the 00 block of S. Garfield Street for a report of a group of subjects who were believed to be involved in a disturbance. As officers arrived on scene, multiple subjects fled the area. One of the subjects was seen discarding a firearm as he fled. The subject was detained and the firearm (an unserialized polymer 80 handgun) was recovered.
