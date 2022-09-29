Read full article on original website
Health Plan of San Joaquin announces $15 mil housing investment
SAN JOAQUIN - A local health plan program is investing approximately $15 million to build up shelters and housing projects in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties to address homelessness, Health Plan of San Joaquin announced Thursday.Health Plan of San Joaquin, which serves over 400,000 Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the area, will allocate funds to invest in multiple initiatives that will create shelters and permanent housing units for unhoused populations in Stockton, Tracy and Modesto. One of HPSJ's 13 investments includes sending $5.5 million to build up to150 modular units near a Stockton homeless shelter. The one-room, private units would be potentially placed...
4 family members kidnapped from Merced business, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for four family members who were taken against their will from a business on Monday morning, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they are looking for 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh. Investigators said they believe Aroohi […]
'A great honor' | Laci Peterson Corn Maze in Modesto
December marks two decades since Laci Peterson and her unborn son were found dead. The owner of Dutch Hollow Farms wanted his corn maze to have much more meaning.
2 more victims in Stockton serial killings identified by medical examiner’s office
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two more people were identified as victims in thestring of recent serial killings in Stockton on Monday morning by the San Joaquin County medical examiner’s office. Families had previously identified the other three victims to KCRA 3. The man who was killed Aug. 30 was...
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Man arrested after shooting at patrol car
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after shooting at a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant’s vehicle. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant had reported that suspected gunfire had hit the windshield of their patrol vehicle in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue […]
What we're learning about the five victims of Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Five people were killed in a string of recent homicides in Stockton this summer that thepolice chief confirmed on Friday are interconnected. As the Stockton Police Department searches for the person or people responsible for the serial killings, KCRA 3 is learning more about the five lives lost.
Fatal Truck Crash Reported on West Grayson Road in Merced County
Officials in Merced County reported a recent fatal crash involving a big rig and a Dodge Ram pickup truck on West Grayson Road. The incident was described as a head-on collision that occurred near Shiloh Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on...
Deputies arrest man in connection to homicide near Modesto Airport
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding the shooting near the Modesto City-County Airport on September 29th that killed 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, detectives found Matthew Douglas Cook, 39, near the intersection of […]
Modesto man arrested in targeted killing of Matthew McDonough, authorities say
MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department has arrested a Modesto resident in the fatal shooting of Matthew McDonough, 38, near the Modesto City-County Airport Thursday. According to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Department Sunday, McDonough and an unidentified adult female were driving near the intersection...
Man threatens to kill security guard with knife in Salinas: police
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to stab a security guard of a smoke shop on the 1900 block of North Main Street and threatened to kill him, said police. On Friday, at 7:19 p.m., officers arrived and found the suspect, Valentine Kofler, 46, across the street from where the The post Man threatens to kill security guard with knife in Salinas: police appeared first on KION546.
Stockton police search for apparent serial killer tied to five murders, victims' IDs released
STOCKTON, Calif. — Five unprovoked murders in the past several months appear to be the work of one person, according to the Stockton, California, Police Department. Authorities are searching for a person of interest tied to the five slayings, the first of which occurred on July 8. All of the victims were men and all were alone at the time they were fatally shot, police said. The killings all happened at night or in the early morning hours.
Son arrested after stabbing father in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Tracy and is facing charges for attempted murder following a stabbing on Wednesday, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police said they arrived to the 3000 block of Jeanette Court at around 11:40 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Anthony Stipp was […]
Family of Stockton serial killings victim hopeful investigation will lead to arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Visiting the Stockton neighborhood where his brother was shot and killed less than a week ago, Jerry Lopez remembers his big brother, Lorenzo. “He was there for me. He was watching out for me. I wish I could’ve watched out for him,” Lopez said.
Caltrans announces I-5 connecting ramp closures in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — If you’re driving on Interstate 5 this weekend, there will be some ramp closures in Stockton. According to Caltrans District 10, the I-5 northbound lane will have 79-hour connecting ramp closures beginning 10 p.m. Thursday until the early hours of Monday, Oct. 3. All the ramp closures will affect the connecting […]
Castroville standoff ends with suspect in custody
Monterey County Sheriff deputies have multiple streets blocked off in Castroville after reports of a subject barricaded in an apartment with a firearm. The post Castroville standoff ends with suspect in custody appeared first on KION546.
Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400.
Merced man shoots son he thought was intruder, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was hospitalized after he was mistaken for an intruder and shot by his father over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were called out to the area of 20th and E streets for a report of a shooting inside of a home. […]
Lodi PD Arrests Suspect for Alleged Possession of Illegal Firearm
Originally Published By: Lodi Police Department Facebook Page. “Last night at around 11:02 PM officers responded to the 00 block of S. Garfield Street for a report of a group of subjects who were believed to be involved in a disturbance. As officers arrived on scene, multiple subjects fled the area. One of the subjects was seen discarding a firearm as he fled. The subject was detained and the firearm (an unserialized polymer 80 handgun) was recovered.
