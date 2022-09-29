ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

eenews.net

Alaska Democrat’s arrival signals change in fisheries debate

As the first Alaska native elected to Congress, Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola will bring a new twist to a long-running fisheries debate when the House Natural Resources Committee votes on a proposed overhaul of the nation’s premier fishing law this week. It’s a top issue for Peltola, who was...
The Center Square

Murkowski seeking input on Alaska waterfront project

(The Center Square) - Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is asking for the public's input on a proposed waterfront improvement project. About 83% of residents live near Alaska's 66,000 miles of coastline, Murkowski said. She wants to create a plan that addresses issues with tourism, fisheries, and mariculture, according to a news release.
