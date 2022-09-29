Read full article on original website
California mayor 'calls foul' as homeless people are sent to city's hotels without notice
The mayor of a San Diego suburb sounded the alarm on "Fox & Friends" Friday about homeless people being bussed to hotels in his city without his knowledge. El Cajon, California Mayor Bill Wells described a huge influx of homeless people, with some hotels becoming full due to the program.
eenews.net
Alaska Democrat’s arrival signals change in fisheries debate
As the first Alaska native elected to Congress, Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola will bring a new twist to a long-running fisheries debate when the House Natural Resources Committee votes on a proposed overhaul of the nation’s premier fishing law this week. It’s a top issue for Peltola, who was...
kmvt
Crapo and Risch sign bill to prevent schools from concealing information about students’ gender from parents
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch (both R-Idaho) joined in co-sponsoring a new bill, the Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act, which would protect parental rights by preventing schools from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents.
The Center Square
Murkowski seeking input on Alaska waterfront project
(The Center Square) - Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is asking for the public's input on a proposed waterfront improvement project. About 83% of residents live near Alaska's 66,000 miles of coastline, Murkowski said. She wants to create a plan that addresses issues with tourism, fisheries, and mariculture, according to a news release.
kpic
Oregon Senators announce $6.8 million federal investment to improve wildfire prevention
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced on Wednesday, September 29th that $6.8 million dollars in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will fund for wildfire prevention projects in Oregon. The funding will cover 49,039 acres of land across the state. Merkley's and Wyden's offices say...
