Red Cross called to assist residents at Boulders at Lakeridge apartments after fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency units have responded to a fire at The Boulders at Lakeridge apartments near Quaker and 82nd Street. Maintenance was working on an air conditioning unit when it caught fire, according to a resident of the complex. They stated they live next to the apartment that caught fire.
DPS releases information on deadly dirt bike crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety have released details about the deadly crash involving a dirt bike on Sept. 25, 2022. The crash took the life of 15-year-old Ryder McDonald. Troopers say the teen was traveling southbound on County Road 2300. At the same...
Roads shut down after house catches fire in Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK Co., Texas (KCBD) - Authorities have shut down parts of FM 1294 after a house reportedly caught fire. The house fire was called in at 1:12 p.m., according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Fire rescue teams are still on scene at the 6600 block of FM 1294.
3 vehicle crash leaves one injured on Frankford near 50th
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash on Frankford near 50th street. Emergency crews received the call at 10:15 p.m. According to LPD, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Frankford Avenue. As of now one person has sustained moderate injuries. Motorists are...
City of Lubbock announces new water irrigation guidelines
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City’s annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions become effective on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. Year round irrigation restrictions reduce the peak demand on our water system. Irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve water and minimize hazardous road conditions during freezing weather.
Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market in Levelland will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. The event will be located at the Mallet Event Center and Arena at 2320 S Highway 385. Admission is $6 at the door and is good for...
Saturday morning top stories: DPS releases name of pedestrian struck by vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Department of Public Safety has released the name of the man who was struck by a vehicle on Thursday night. Brin Lee Adams, 42, of Dell City was walking along HWY 114 when a 2013 Chevy Silverado struck him. Adams died...
A more Fall-like feel to our weather ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our weather is looking more fall-like this week. More to the point, it also will feel more like fall. Lubbock may see a temperature in the 40s for the first time this Fall. High temperatures will trend down this week. Highs today and tomorrow will be...
Firehouse Subs to raise money for Hurricane Ian victims
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firehouse Subs will be collecting donations to support victims of Hurricane Ian on Tuesday. All three Firehouse Subs in Lubbock will be participating in the donation event, according to a press release. Those who wish to donate can do so at any restaurant. All the funds...
LP&L hosting Public Power Week celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light is hosting an event to celebrate Public Power Week. The celebration will kick off at 1 p.m. today and last until 4 p.m. at Spirit Ranch at 701 Regis St. Members of the Lubbock community are encouraged to join LP&L for refreshments,...
3 teens arrested after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley, possibly died from blunt force trauma
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have located 16-year-old murder suspect Steven Tobias Salazar and he has been taken into custody. Police stated he was a threat to the public. The teen was wanted in connection to the Sept. 27 murder of 50-year-old Robert Stewart. Officers were called to the...
WATCH: Replay of Coronado vs. Lubbock-Cooper
WOODROW, Texas (KCBD) - The Coronado vs. Lubbock-Cooper game Friday night came down to the wire, a thriller in Woodrow. Watch a replay of the game starting at Noon Saturday, Oct. 1 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) 6, UVerse...
Monday morning top stories: Disney blocks programming on Dish and Sling
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. Media titan Disney is blocking its content from Dish Satellite TV and Sling TV. Many people in the U.S. do not have access to Disney Channel, ESPN Sports, FX and ABC local stations in seven markets. Disney stated Dish and Sling refused...
Lubbock ISD Agri-STEM complex to prepare students for college, careers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the past year agricultural education enrollment at Lubbock ISD has increased by 156 students. That number is projected to rise even more after the new LISD Agri-STEM complex opens in the Fall. Those students who are involved in the agriculture program are passionate about the...
Farmers: This year’s cotton harvest is the worst in more than a decade
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a hot and dry summer, West Texas farmers are seeing what is left. While producers expect dry and hot weather, Jeremy Brown, a Dawson County cotton producer, says he has not seen it this dry in quite some time. “You know, 2011 was probably, in...
Voter registration deadline is October 11
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Non-registered voters have until October 11, 2022, to register in order to participate in the upcoming elections. For the pending midterm elections, the occupants of seven state seats will be chosen: one of three seats on the Railroad Commission, Texas Comptroller, Agriculture Commissioner, Land Commissioner, Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor, and of course, Governor of Texas. Which has thus far been a hotly contested race between incumbent Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke.
End Zone Team of the Week: Muleshoe Mules
MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - The Muleshoe Mules are the End Zone Team of the Week after beating previously undefeated Brownfield 39-37. Four years ago, Muleshoe had a winless season, but now this team has won five in a row including wins over Friona, Tulia & Abernathy. Muleshoe is 5-1 for...
