Las Vegas, NV

Wichita Eagle

Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: More Tua/Teddy, Mostert, O-Line, Reasons for Concern

What did you like from the Dolphins in the Cinci game? Let’s imagine Tua is our for a few games. What does that do to their season?. Hey Craig, what I liked the run defense, which completely shut down Joe Mixon, I loved the way Raheem Mostert ran the ball, I loved the bomb to Tyreek Hill, I loved the two-minute drive at the end of the first half. Look, this was a game that could have gone either way despite the 12-point margin under really trying circumstances for the Dolphins heading into the game and obviously during the game. From where I sit, as well as Tua has played so far this season, what makes this offense is the combination of the play designs and the speed that produce open receivers. It’s an offense with which Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo both had great results, so let’s just decide that things will fall apart with Teddy Bridgewater in the lineup.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Pharaoh Brown Out vs. Chargers: Texans Week 4 Inactives

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without starting tight end Pharaoh Brown during their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Brown, who is battling a hip and shoulder injury, headlines seven inactive players for the Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston's tight end corps will...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars Mailbag: Does the Defense Have the Pieces to Slow Down the Eagles?

View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Bills WR Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle vs. Ravens; What’s Next?

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are happy to return to the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in comeback fashion ... but it came at a price. According to NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and won't be playing for the foreseeable future.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Raiders Signed G Alex Bars and Activate Others to Roster

On the eve of the Las Vegas Raiders hosting their divisional rival, the team has announced a few roster adjustments that could help pick up their first win of the season. On Saturday, the team announced the signing of guard Alex Bars to the active roster from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Giants OL Nick Gates to Reportedly Be Activated Off PUP

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who a little over a year ago suffered a horrific-looking broken leg injury that required multiple surgeries, could be activated off the PUP list in the coming days, according to a report by The Athletic. Gates, who was the team's starting center until...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Matthias Farley
Wichita Eagle

Sooners in the NFL: Week 4

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 4 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. With the first quarter of the season slate nearing its conclusion, games start to take a greater importance as teams try to avoid digging themselves into too big of an early season hole to dig out from.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ HC Sends Strong Message to Fumbling RB Melvin Gordon

In the wake of the Denver Broncos 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Mile High City is reeling. Starting running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL and is done for the year, and the guy who's supposed to be the fail-safe can't hold onto the ball. Melvin Gordon...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Bumpy Ride Ahead for Bears After Being Exposed

The schedule and mother nature hid it for a while. The 20-12 loss Sunday to the New York Giants revealed all. "It’s just execution,' coach Matt Eberflus said. "It really is. It’s just execution," Or lack, thereof. Often it takes a game against a comparable opponent to prove...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

A Standout Performance by Inside Linebackers

NASHVILLE – The absence of inside linebacker Zach Cunningham had problematic potential on Sunday given that the Tennessee Titans defense faced one of the NFL’s best running backs in Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor. It wound up as anything but a significant issue. Threeinside linebackers – David Long, Dylan...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Is Derrick Henry Revving Up for Another Rushing Title

NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry has been here before. And he has ended up on top. The difference this time is that he has farther to go to get there. For the fourth straight season, the Tennessee Titans running back has more than 300 rushing yards through the first four weeks of the season. His current total of 306 is consistent with his numbers at this same point in 2019 (310 yards) and 2020 (319 yards) when he became the first player in more than a decade to win back-to-back NFL rushing titles.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

T.J. Hockenson Is Highest PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 4

Tight end T.J. Hockenson had one of his best performances against the Seattle Seahawks since his rookie season four years ago. Prior to the game, questions had started to arise regarding his slow start to the season. Both Hockenson and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson indicated it was highly likely his...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Tyreek Talks Tua, Teddy and Jets, but No Talking Trash

Tyreek Hill had plenty to say Monday afternoon when he met with the South Florida media, though there was one topic he didn't want to touch. Before we get to that, though, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that as much as likes Tua Tagovailoa, he's not expecting a dip in his production with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback while Tua recovers from his concussion.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Monday Dolphins Notebook: New (Old) QB in Town, Tryout Info, Gesicki and Griddy, and More

With Tua Tagovailoa's status uncertain because of his concussion, the Miami Dolphins felt the need to add a quarterback to their roster and they turned to a familiar face. Reid Sinnett, who spent time with the Dolphins practice in 2020 and 2021, was signed to the practice squad Monday after the team worked out three quarterbacks. The others were former Georgia starter Jake Fromm and Ben DeNucci.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

NFL Week 4 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts

The under dominated the first three weeks of the NFL season, particularly with the prime-time matchups. Betting on the over at SI Sportsbook had resulted in an 18-29-1 record, with the best mark being Week 3’s 7-8-1 mark. Sunday featured the over going 8-6 in games and 8-7 on...
NFL

