Pittsburgh, PA

Traffic altercation led to shots fired on the North Side, police say

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police worked overnight collecting evidence from two different crime scenes on the North Side to piece together who fired a gun 24 times in a violent road-rage incident.

ShotSpotter notified police of two dozen rounds fired near Liverpool and Manhattan streets in the Manchester section of the city.

Police say that when they got to the scene, the intersection of Liverpool and Manhattan Streets was littered with shell casings, but it wasn’t until a 911 call came in from near the 16th Street Bridge that police found a man who had been shot at. His car was shot multiple times.

The victim told police there was a traffic incident at a stop sign in Manchester. He says the other driver got out of his car and started firing, and he, fearing for his life, sped off. The number of rounds fired didn’t even phase police.

“It’s not unusual in this day in age with the amount of shots fired,” said Commander Richard Ford with the Pittsburgh Police Department. “It’s unusual, we’re happy, when nobody is actually struck that we’re aware of.”

Our cameras captured bullet holes in a Kia, pulled over roughly five minutes away near East Ohio Street. The victim in the car wasn’t hit by the gunfire.

Pittsburgh Police say they document ShotSpotter alerts and analyze where guns have been fired in the city.

“We do actively track those, investigate those,” Commander Ford said. “We look for trends.”

Police collected evidence from both crime scenes. At this time, a suspect is not in custody.

Comments / 7

Ecraftman
4d ago

the arrest numbers in the inner-city are way down,along with police reports, yet criminal activity is sky high. thanks to all the black mayors and city council and don't forget your woke leftists who declare, we can't arrest our way out of this. and who pays? innocent people with their lives and their personal stuff

Reply(1)
4
 

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

