How KC Chiefs turned one quote into a win in Tampa. And a talk with the guy who said it
The home-team locker room inside Raymond James Stadium is marked by a set of double doors painted a bright shade of red. At about 11:45 p.m. in Tampa, I planted myself directly outside them. The objective is to find the guy who might have unwittingly played the biggest factor in...
Bills WR Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle vs. Ravens; What’s Next?
The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are happy to return to the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in comeback fashion ... but it came at a price. According to NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and won't be playing for the foreseeable future.
Pharaoh Brown Out vs. Chargers: Texans Week 4 Inactives
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without starting tight end Pharaoh Brown during their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Brown, who is battling a hip and shoulder injury, headlines seven inactive players for the Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston's tight end corps will...
Jaguars Mailbag: Does the Defense Have the Pieces to Slow Down the Eagles?
View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week...
Mahomes’ TD toss to Edwards-Helaire was amazing. Andy Reid liked this one just as much
Patrick Mahhomes’ touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the one where he scrambled, spun near the sideline to avoid a defender and flipped a pass to complete the 2-yard score against the Tampa Bay Bucs, got a real-time chuckle from NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth. ”Stop it,” Collinsworth said during the...
KC Chiefs’ win at Bucs was their most impressive yet this season: SportsBeat KC podcast
From the first play, things were different for the Kansas City Chiefs. Tampa Bay fumbled away the opening kickoff, and when the Chiefs got a Patrick Mahomes-to-Travis Kelce touchdown pass two plays later, they were on their way to a 41-31 road victory over the Buccaneers. After the game, Star...
Broncos’ HC Sends Strong Message to Fumbling RB Melvin Gordon
In the wake of the Denver Broncos 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Mile High City is reeling. Starting running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL and is done for the year, and the guy who's supposed to be the fail-safe can't hold onto the ball. Melvin Gordon...
Sooners in the NFL: Week 4
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 4 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. With the first quarter of the season slate nearing its conclusion, games start to take a greater importance as teams try to avoid digging themselves into too big of an early season hole to dig out from.
Three Rams OUT vs. 49ers With Injuries
OCTOBER 3 - THREE RULED OUT VS 49ERS. The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key players on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced in its official injury report. Among those missing will be offensive lineman David Edwards, who will now be the second Rams...
McDaniels Gives First Victory Speech as Raiders Coach
Just as it had done so many times last season, when the Las Vegas Raiders' backs were against the wall, they answered. Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos was all but a necessary win if the Raiders hoped to be a contender in the AFC West this season. Las Vegas...
Giants OL Nick Gates to Reportedly Be Activated Off PUP
New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who a little over a year ago suffered a horrific-looking broken leg injury that required multiple surgeries, could be activated off the PUP list in the coming days, according to a report by The Athletic. Gates, who was the team's starting center until...
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Suffers Hamstring Injury; How Long Is He Out?
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is enjoying one of the best rookie seasons in the league, but it might have to be put on pause for a bit. Head coach Ron Rivera announced in a press conference Monday that Dotson suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys and it "could keep him out a week or two."
Tyreek Talks Tua, Teddy and Jets, but No Talking Trash
Tyreek Hill had plenty to say Monday afternoon when he met with the South Florida media, though there was one topic he didn't want to touch. Before we get to that, though, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that as much as likes Tua Tagovailoa, he's not expecting a dip in his production with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback while Tua recovers from his concussion.
Saints Lose RB Latavius Murray to Broncos
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that the Denver Broncos have signed RB Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Murray had 57 yards rushing and a touchdown in the Saints loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The 32-year-old Murray has 5,549 yards rushing and 52...
Rams OL Coleman Shelton Ruled OUT With Injury
The Los Angeles Rams were already having bad luck on the injury from along the offensive line, but on Monday Night Football in their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, that luck got even worse. Early on in the first half, center Coleman Shelton, who was already...
Andrew Berry Waives his Own Draft Selection for First Time, Signs Drew Forbes
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has waived one of his own draft picks for the first time since taking over in 2020. Former fifth-round selection Richard LeCounte III was waived by the Browns to begin the week. In a corresponding move, the Browns signed offensive lineman Drew Forbes back to the team.
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray Discuss On-Field Argument
The Cardinals beat out the Panthers 26–16 for their second win of the 2022 season on Sunday, but the victory wasn’t without tension. Early in the fourth quarter of the game, with the score knotted 10–10, Arizona was forced to call a timeout on second and goal to prevent taking a delay of game penalty. Quarterback Kyler Murray was visibly upset with the team’s lack of tempo and appeared on the broadcast to voice his frustrations with coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Was Week 4 a Blip or a Setback for Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence? Doug Pederson Weighs In
What do you call a game like the one Trevor Lawrence had against the Eagles in Sunday's 29-21 loss?. A blip? A setback? A perfect storm of bad football?. To head coach Doug Pederson, it is clear what he thinks -- and what the Jaguars hope -- it was. “Let’s...
A Standout Performance by Inside Linebackers
NASHVILLE – The absence of inside linebacker Zach Cunningham had problematic potential on Sunday given that the Tennessee Titans defense faced one of the NFL’s best running backs in Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor. It wound up as anything but a significant issue. Threeinside linebackers – David Long, Dylan...
Dallas Zoo: Cowboys ‘Lion’ Micah Parsons Pushes Trevon Diggs Animal Nickname
Trevon Diggs is an eagle, says Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. After a 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, does Parsons know something we don't? Did Dallas just trade their All-Pro cornerback to the Philadelphia Eagles, a heated NFC East rival and the last undefeated team (4-0) in the league through four weeks?
