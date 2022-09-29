ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Wichita Eagle

Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: More Tua/Teddy, Mostert, O-Line, Reasons for Concern

What did you like from the Dolphins in the Cinci game? Let’s imagine Tua is our for a few games. What does that do to their season?. Hey Craig, what I liked the run defense, which completely shut down Joe Mixon, I loved the way Raheem Mostert ran the ball, I loved the bomb to Tyreek Hill, I loved the two-minute drive at the end of the first half. Look, this was a game that could have gone either way despite the 12-point margin under really trying circumstances for the Dolphins heading into the game and obviously during the game. From where I sit, as well as Tua has played so far this season, what makes this offense is the combination of the play designs and the speed that produce open receivers. It’s an offense with which Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo both had great results, so let’s just decide that things will fall apart with Teddy Bridgewater in the lineup.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Pharaoh Brown Out vs. Chargers: Texans Week 4 Inactives

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without starting tight end Pharaoh Brown during their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Brown, who is battling a hip and shoulder injury, headlines seven inactive players for the Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston's tight end corps will...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars Mailbag: Does the Defense Have the Pieces to Slow Down the Eagles?

View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Bills WR Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle vs. Ravens; What’s Next?

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are happy to return to the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in comeback fashion ... but it came at a price. According to NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and won't be playing for the foreseeable future.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Raiders Signed G Alex Bars and Activate Others to Roster

On the eve of the Las Vegas Raiders hosting their divisional rival, the team has announced a few roster adjustments that could help pick up their first win of the season. On Saturday, the team announced the signing of guard Alex Bars to the active roster from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Giants OL Nick Gates to Reportedly Be Activated Off PUP

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who a little over a year ago suffered a horrific-looking broken leg injury that required multiple surgeries, could be activated off the PUP list in the coming days, according to a report by The Athletic. Gates, who was the team's starting center until...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

T.J. Hockenson Is Highest PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 4

Tight end T.J. Hockenson had one of his best performances against the Seattle Seahawks since his rookie season four years ago. Prior to the game, questions had started to arise regarding his slow start to the season. Both Hockenson and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson indicated it was highly likely his...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Three Reasons to Worry After Packers Beat Patriots

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers needed overtime on Sunday to beat the New England Patriots, who were quarterbacked by a third-string rookie. Last week, they needed a two-point deflection to save a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were without their three marquee receivers and left tackle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

McDaniels Gives First Victory Speech as Raiders Coach

Just as it had done so many times last season, when the Las Vegas Raiders' backs were against the wall, they answered. Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos was all but a necessary win if the Raiders hoped to be a contender in the AFC West this season. Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Sooners in the NFL: Week 4

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 4 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. With the first quarter of the season slate nearing its conclusion, games start to take a greater importance as teams try to avoid digging themselves into too big of an early season hole to dig out from.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos RB Javonte Williams Done for Season with Torn ACL

The Denver Broncos' worst fears were realized Monday when an MRI revealed a torn ACL for starting running back Javonte Williams, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Williams also sustained a torn LCL and damage to his posterior lateral corner amid Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders — "a significant injury and a long road back," per Rapoport.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

NFL Week 4 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts

The under dominated the first three weeks of the NFL season, particularly with the prime-time matchups. Betting on the over at SI Sportsbook had resulted in an 18-29-1 record, with the best mark being Week 3’s 7-8-1 mark. Sunday featured the over going 8-6 in games and 8-7 on...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Tyreek Talks Tua, Teddy and Jets, but No Talking Trash

Tyreek Hill had plenty to say Monday afternoon when he met with the South Florida media, though there was one topic he didn't want to touch. Before we get to that, though, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that as much as likes Tua Tagovailoa, he's not expecting a dip in his production with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback while Tua recovers from his concussion.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Need to Take Back Their Home Field Advantage

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have lost five consecutive games at home for the first time in team history. Dating back to last season, the Ravens lost to Green Bay Packers 31-30, the Los Angeles Rams 20-19, the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-13 (OT), the Miami Dolphins 42-38, and the Buffalo Bills 23-20.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Eagles 29, Jaguars 21: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The Jacksonville Jaguars let one slip away from them in Week 4, tumbling in the downpour in Philadelphia in a 29-21 loss to the Eagles -- a game the Jaguars once led 14-0. "Obviously, it is what it is, we lost the football game. When you look at it, there’s plays we made in the end that our guys will learn to make as we go in time, they’ll learn to do that," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

