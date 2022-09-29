ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Waste Management trash collection in Brevard to resume Friday

By Dave Berman, Florida Today
 4 days ago
Waste Management Inc, will resume collection Friday for residential service customers for carted garbage, carted recycling and containerized yard waste.

Collections were disrupted Wednesday and Thursday because of Hurricane Ian.

Waste Management said its service updates apply to unincorporated Brevard County and seven Brevard municipalities — Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Indian Harbour Beach, Indialantic, Melbourne, Satellite Beach and West Melbourne.

Saturday residential customers will be serviced on Saturday for carted garbage, carted recycling and containerized yard waste.

Waste Management said it also will attempt service Saturday morning for any Friday residential customers who were unable to be serviced on Friday.

"For safety reasons, Waste Management cannot service residents on flooded or impassable streets," the company said in a statement.

Bulky waste and loose yard waste piles will not be serviced on Friday or Saturday. Those collections will not resume until county and city officials have determined eligibility to engage their respective storm debris collection contractors.

Wednesday garbage customers who were unable to be serviced on Wednesday will be serviced on Saturday.

Wednesday recycling and containerized yard waste customers who were unable to be serviced this past Wednesday will be serviced on Oct. 5.

Customers who missed Thursday garbage collection will be serviced on Monday. And customers who missed Thursday recycling or yard waste collection will be serviced Oct. 6.

The company said residents should place carts or yard waste containers curbside prior to 6 a.m. on their service day, "keeping in mind that our truck may arrive at a time that is different from what they typically see."

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @bydaveberman.

