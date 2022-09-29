How to watch, listen to Week 6 Iowa high school football games live on TV, stream or radio

It's Week 6 of the Iowa high school football season and some of the most intriguing games are on tap in central Iowa. If you can't make it out to a stadium this week, there are ways to watch and listen to many of central Iowa's top games. Here's a rundown of several viewing options for Week 6. All games below are scheduled for Friday. Games are listed in alphabetical order by the home team.

Don't see your game but know the broadcast info? Email msouthard@gannett.com with the info to update our online listings.

ADM vs. Creston

When: 7 p.m.Where: ADM High School Broadcast info: KKRF

Algona vs. Gilbert

When: 7 p.m.Where: Algona High School Broadcast info: KLGA 92.7 FM

Ames vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln

When: 7 p.m.Where: Ames High School Broadcast info: KASI 1430 AM

Ankeny vs. West Des Moines Valley

When: 7 p.m.Where: Ankeny City StadiumBroadcast info: CISN.tv

Bondurant-Farrar vs. Perry

When: 7:30 p.m.Where: Bondurant-Farrar High School Broadcast info: Bluejay Digital and KDLS

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Pella

When: 7:30 p.m.Where: Xavier High SchoolBroadcast info: KRLS 92.1 FM

Dowling Catholic vs. Johnston

When: 7 p.m.Where: Valley StadiumBroadcast info: CISN.tv

Grinnell vs. Keokuk

When: 7:30 p.m.Where: Grinnell High SchoolBroadcast info: Tiger Sports Livestream Network

Indianola vs. Norwalk

When: 7:30 p.m.Where: Indianola StadiumBroadcast info: KNIA 94.3 FM

Iowa Falls-Alden vs. Roland-Story

When: 7:30 p.m.Where: Cadet FieldBroadcast info: Norsemen Network and KQWC

Knoxville vs. Saydel

When: 7:30 p.m.Where: Ken Locke StadiumBroadcast info: KNIA 95.3 FM

Linn-Mar vs. Southeast Polk

When: 7:15 p.m.Where: Linn-Mar StadiumBroadcast info: CR-M Live Sports

Marshalltown vs. Des Moines Lincoln

When: 7:30 p.m.Where: Marshalltown High SchoolBroadcast info: KFJB-TV and Guessford Broadcasting

Nevada vs. Ballard

When: 7 p.m.Where: Nevada High SchoolBroadcast info: Nevada CSD

Pella Christian vs. Pleasantville

When: 7 p.m.Where: Pella Christian High SchoolBroadcast info: KRLS2

Red Oak vs. Greene County

When: 7 p.m.Where: Red Oak High SchoolBroadcast info: KCSI and KGRA

Sioux City West vs. Des Moines East

When: 7 p.m.Where: Elwood Olsen StadiumBroadcast info: Metro Sports TV

South Tama vs. West Delaware

When: 7:30 p.m.Where: South Tama High SchoolBroadcast info: STC Trojan County

Waukee vs. Sioux City North

When: 7 p.m.Where: Waukee StadiumBroadcast info: CISN.tv

West Marshall vs. PCM

When: 7:30 p.m.Where: West Marshall High SchoolBroadcast info: KRLS3

Urbandale vs. Ankeny Centennial

When: 7 p.m.Where: Urbandale High SchoolBroadcast info: J-Hawks Live

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.