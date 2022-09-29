How to watch, listen to Week 6 Iowa high school football games live on TV, stream or radio
It's Week 6 of the Iowa high school football season and some of the most intriguing games are on tap in central Iowa. If you can't make it out to a stadium this week, there are ways to watch and listen to many of central Iowa's top games. Here's a rundown of several viewing options for Week 6. All games below are scheduled for Friday. Games are listed in alphabetical order by the home team.
Don't see your game but know the broadcast info? Email msouthard@gannett.com with the info to update our online listings.
ADM vs. Creston
When: 7 p.m.Where: ADM High School Broadcast info: KKRF
Algona vs. Gilbert
When: 7 p.m.Where: Algona High School Broadcast info: KLGA 92.7 FM
Ames vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln
When: 7 p.m.Where: Ames High School Broadcast info: KASI 1430 AM
Ankeny vs. West Des Moines Valley
When: 7 p.m.Where: Ankeny City StadiumBroadcast info: CISN.tv
Bondurant-Farrar vs. Perry
When: 7:30 p.m.Where: Bondurant-Farrar High School Broadcast info: Bluejay Digital and KDLS
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Pella
When: 7:30 p.m.Where: Xavier High SchoolBroadcast info: KRLS 92.1 FM
Dowling Catholic vs. Johnston
When: 7 p.m.Where: Valley StadiumBroadcast info: CISN.tv
Grinnell vs. Keokuk
When: 7:30 p.m.Where: Grinnell High SchoolBroadcast info: Tiger Sports Livestream Network
Indianola vs. Norwalk
When: 7:30 p.m.Where: Indianola StadiumBroadcast info: KNIA 94.3 FM
Iowa Falls-Alden vs. Roland-Story
When: 7:30 p.m.Where: Cadet FieldBroadcast info: Norsemen Network and KQWC
Knoxville vs. Saydel
When: 7:30 p.m.Where: Ken Locke StadiumBroadcast info: KNIA 95.3 FM
Linn-Mar vs. Southeast Polk
When: 7:15 p.m.Where: Linn-Mar StadiumBroadcast info: CR-M Live Sports
Marshalltown vs. Des Moines Lincoln
When: 7:30 p.m.Where: Marshalltown High SchoolBroadcast info: KFJB-TV and Guessford Broadcasting
Nevada vs. Ballard
When: 7 p.m.Where: Nevada High SchoolBroadcast info: Nevada CSD
Pella Christian vs. Pleasantville
When: 7 p.m.Where: Pella Christian High SchoolBroadcast info: KRLS2
Red Oak vs. Greene County
When: 7 p.m.Where: Red Oak High SchoolBroadcast info: KCSI and KGRA
Sioux City West vs. Des Moines East
When: 7 p.m.Where: Elwood Olsen StadiumBroadcast info: Metro Sports TV
South Tama vs. West Delaware
When: 7:30 p.m.Where: South Tama High SchoolBroadcast info: STC Trojan County
Waukee vs. Sioux City North
When: 7 p.m.Where: Waukee StadiumBroadcast info: CISN.tv
West Marshall vs. PCM
When: 7:30 p.m.Where: West Marshall High SchoolBroadcast info: KRLS3
Urbandale vs. Ankeny Centennial
When: 7 p.m.Where: Urbandale High SchoolBroadcast info: J-Hawks Live
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.
Comments / 0