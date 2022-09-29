Altoona's Townsend home transformed into new community center, opening Oct. 3

A long-awaited project to transform a noteworthy home in Altoona into a community center is nearing completion.

The Townsend Community Center, 6615 N.E. 41st Ave., is expected to open Oct. 3. The site will serve as a gathering space and will host senior congregate meals. It will be free to use.

It will occupy the former home of Bob and Sharon Townsend, which overlooks a tree-lined lake. Built in 1996, the sprawling structure has dark, wooden fixtures, stone walls, hand-painted bird art on the ceilings and big, sunny windows.

Bob Townsend, who founded Townsend Industries in 1957 and invented a compact, two-color printing press that found buyers worldwide, died in 2010. His wife decided to sell the home as she downsized following his death.

The city purchased it in 2018 for $1.1 million, according to Polk County records, with plans to turn it into a community center.

The home needed renovations to bring it up to code for its new use, including making it accessible for disabled visitors and building a parking lot. The city spent $1.3 million on the work, drawing from local-option sales tax revenues, franchise fees and hotel/motel taxes. Along the way, the project was no stranger to COVID-19 and supply chain delays.

Altoona Campus, which also runs a family workout facility in town, will manage the Townsend center, starting with informal activities like coffees and card games. Staff will take feedback from visitors, eventually adding more activities and classes.

"It's exciting," said Keaton Van Ryswyk, youth and adult sports director for Altoona Campus. "I think it's a big need for the community and we're happy to fill that need and help out the community in any way we can."

The center will be open to the public on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning Oct. 3. People will be able to rent space there for weekend activities. It also will replace a much smaller facility in Lions Park as the site of Polk County's senior congregate meals in Altoona for those ages 60 and up.

The city's $7,000-a-month contract with Altoona Campus will run through June 2023.

