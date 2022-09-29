ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly Hall, GA

WRBL News 3

Body discovered at Opelika dumpster, Murder investigation underway

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City Of Opelika.  The body of a male was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking […]
OPELIKA, AL
Waverly, GA
Waverly Hall, GA
Georgia Society
Harris County, GA
wtvy.com

6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
EUFAULA, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 Ga. women created fake college, stole fake students’ financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pleaded guilty Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pleaded guilty in the case.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man killed in overnight Opelika shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder investigation is underway following an overnight shooting in Opelika. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3AM Saturday at Hickory Haven Trailer Park along Crawford Road. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem, AL was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Police investigating shooting in Lanett, suspect at large

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday. According to officials, on Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:30 p.m., police responded to North 14th Court, the Old Jackson Heights Community, after reports a person had been shot. Police said the individual was treated by Lanett Fire and EMS, […]
LANETT, AL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WTVM

Crews on scene of fire on Benning Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently on the scene of a fire off Victory Drive in Columbus. There are limited details on the cause of the fire. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information on this developing story.
COLUMBUS, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: New jobs in Georgia go unfilled due to affordable housing shortage

It can be said that capitalism is similar to dominos. Nothing exists on its own. When one domino falls, another is affected. And another. And another. And another. Kia Georgia higher-ups are learning this lesson the hard way. When 500 new jobs were created at the West Point, Georgia, assembly plant ahead of the release of a new vehicle, it was thought to be an easy win for the area. However, the current over-inflated housing market has made it difficult for potential Kia workers to find affordable dwellings close to their would-be place of work.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Columbus native debuts in Tyler Perry’s latest release

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus native made her dancing debut this past weekend in Tyler Perry’s most recent release A Jazzman’s Blues which features a storyline of forbidden love back in the 30’s. Her journey to the big screen was not an easy one; she sat down with WRBL to provide insight into her road […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Murder arrest made after body found at Opelika dumpster

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is facing murder charges after a body was found by a trash collector over the weekend. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road.  The trash collector was picking up their load at the dumpster […]
OPELIKA, AL
southgatv.com

GBI snares alleged Americus gangster

AMERICUS, GA -GBI agents say 22 year old Ja’Keem Carter was arrested on outstanding armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants and taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center. Additionally, Carter was charged with the following:. 12 counts of violation of criminal street gang activity prohibited. 2 counts of...
AMERICUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

50-year-old shot dead in Macon, deputies say

MACON, Ga. - The shooting death of a 50-year-old Macon man leaves deputies with two people to question: his wife and his mother-in-law. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death they say happened at a home on Zebulon Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation...
MACON, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Sheriff’s Office seeking help identifying alleged thief

Law enforcement is seeking the help of the public in identifying a woman who allegedly stole more than $1,000 from a Dollar General store in Newnan on Friday, Sept. 23. Coweta County deputies say that an unidentified Black woman presented a Green Dot card from the store for purchase to a cashier at a Dollar General store at 575 Pine Road in Newnan at about 7 p.m. According to a written statement from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, she asked the cashier to fund the card, but the debit/credit card she presented was declined.
NEWNAN, GA

