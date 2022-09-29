ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Brooklyn man accused of stealing $194,000 grant from Bergen County food pantry

By Nicholas Katzban, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zzax_0iFmdfNq00

A Brooklyn man was arrested Tuesday on allegations that he stole a check for more than $194,000 in public funding meant to subsidize a local homelessness prevention program, according to Bergen County officials.

Adriano Averzano, 39, was charged with theft, money laundering, identity theft and conspiracy offenses after investigators traced a check cut from Bergen County's social services trust fund to a series of phony bank accounts, which prosecutors say Averzano controlled.

"We didn’t know what happened to it," Patricia Espy, executive director of the Center for Food Action, said of the stolen payment, which her organization receives from the county each year to help New Jersey residents avoid eviction, move to more affordable apartments or pay past-due utility bills.

When it was discovered the check had been deposited into an account in New York, the county immediately issued a new one and no services were disrupted, Espy said, appreciative of the county's quick work.

Authorities allege Averzano stole the check from the mail in June and, along with unnamed co-conspirators, used the name and personal information of someone aligned with the nonprofit to set up a fake account where the check was deposited, says an affidavit filed with Central Municipal Court in Hackensack.

Once he had the money, he withdrew tens of thousands of dollars and dispersed the remaining funds among other accounts he controlled, all opened in the names of shell companies he had concocted, the document states.

News: Unit in NJ Attorney General's Office will help victims of violent crime and sex assault deal with trauma

Averzano was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12, according to prosecutors and a complaint filed with the court.

The Center for Food Action is a nonprofit based in Englewood with sites across the state that provide emergency food packages and homelessness prevention assistance to low-income individuals and families in New Jersey.

A county spokesperson said the check was one the county cuts annually to subsidize the group's programs.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Brooklyn man accused of stealing $194,000 grant from Bergen County food pantry

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Bergen County man arrested for stalking

Police say they’ve arrested a Bergen County man on stalking-related charges. They say a search warrant was issued by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office cybercrimes unit pertaining to Daniel Pfeiffer. Authorities say Pfeiffer created a social media account to post sexually explicit images of a victim in violation of...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller

A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. cop found guilty of killing estranged wife

A Newark police lieutenant was found guilty of murder and related charges for shooting his estranged wife to death three years ago at the Morris County home they once shared. John Formisano faces up to life in prison in the killing of Christie Solaro-Formisano in July 2019. She was gunned down outside her Jefferson Township home.
NEWARK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing

A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Hackensack, NJ
City
Englewood, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Money Laundering#Central Municipal Court
Paterson Times

1 dead, 1 wounded in Van Houten Street shooting in Paterson

A man has been killed and a woman wounded in a late night shooting on Van Houten Street, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. A 42-year-old man, whose name has not been released by the prosecutor, died in the shooting on Van Houten and Summer streets on Saturday. A 49-year-old woman is in stable condition at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Homeless
PIX11

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Boy, 16, Shot In Paterson

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest before dawn on Paterson’s north side, authorities confirmed. The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after police found him on North 5th Street near Haledon Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Teenager found with gunshot wound in Paterson, officials say

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A teenager was found with a gunshot wound in Paterson Saturday morning, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Officers found the 16-year-old victim near North Fifth Street and Haledon Avenue after they were dispatched around 4:30 a.m., police said. The teenager was taken to an area hospital for treatment […]
PATERSON, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy