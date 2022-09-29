ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

City of Jackson announces lift of several boil-water notices throughout city

By Staff Reports
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTANT_0iFmcynm00

The City of Jackson announced Thursday afternoon the lifting of several precautionary boil-water notices affecting thousands of residents on the City of Jackson’s drinking-water system.

The city also issued one new boil-water notice affecting approximately 30 connections at [100-199] Plummer Circle 39212 on the city's drinking-water system.

Boil-water notices lifted Thursday:

  • This lift includes Millsaps College, Bailey APAC Middle School and First Presbyterian Day School.
  • [1200-2399] North State Street: 39202
  • [1600-1899] Pine Street
  • [700-799] Euclid Street
  • [700-799] Oakwood Street
  • [700-799] Fairview Street
  • [700-799] Arlington Street
  • [700-799] Pinehurst Street
  • [700-799] Gillespie Street
  • Popcorn Alley
  • Park Avenue
  • [1300-1399] Peachtree Street
  • [7300-8899] Gary Road, Byram: 39272
  • Gary Drive

Glen Haven Subdivision

  • Glennhaven Drive
  • Glennhaven Court
  • Glenn Oak Circle
  • Cedar Glenn Drive
  • Brank Creek Drive
  • Red Oak Cove
  • Cedar Glenn Cove
  • Trelles Cove
  • Highland Cove
  • Azalea Cove
  • Glennwood Cove
  • Ridge Place
  • Redwood Cove
  • Holybush Place
  • Glennoak Circle

Eagle Nest Subdivision

  • Eagle Nest Drive
  • Freedom Cove
  • Highpoint Drive
  • Mountain Crest Drive
  • Golden Eagle Drive
  • Talon Cove
  • Canyon Cove

Lake Ridgelea Subdivision

  • Turtle Road
  • Park Avenue
  • Mary Lane
  • Lake Shore Drive
  • Oak Avenue
  • Pike Avenue
  • Ridgelea Road
  • Lure Avenue
  • Meadow Lane
  • S. Ridge Road
  • E. Ridge Road
  • Bob White Street
  • Rod Street
  • Reel Street
  • Hook Street
  • W. Ridge Road
  • Horse Shoe Circle
  • Line Street
  • Spinning Street

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

Stokes wants state to clear abandoned tire shop

JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the state to intervene and clear an abandoned tire shop. Stokes said the site at Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard is an environmental hazard. Stokes claims tires are covering at least an acre around the property. "We...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson councilman wants abandoned tire lots cleaned up

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Abandoned tire lots are not hard to come across around Jackson. City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said state leaders need to step up to make sure state-owned properties are cleaned up in the city. He also said city-owned sites must be cleaned up. According to Stokes, tire lots are not […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman’s body found near Yazoo City boat ramp

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a 40-year-old woman’s body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the woman was found on Saturday, October 1 at the end of Levee Street near the Yazoo River. The woman was identified as Stacy Lynn […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
City
Jackson, MS
City
Byram, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WAPT

Fallen Jackson firefighters honored with memorial

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Fire Department held a memorial Saturday morning to honor those who died while in service. Firefighters escorted families of fallen firefighters to place a rose at a memorial. Officials said, since 1907, 12 Jackson firefighters have died in the line of duty. "It's always...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

New trolley car will soon be taking the streets of downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg has invested in a new trolley car which will run through the main streets of downtown. Mayor George Flaggs confirmed that he has partnered with the Vicksburg Convention Bureau to make this into a reality. “The trolley is going to be used for moving people around,” said Flaggs. He said it will cater to tourists and people who come off of the boats. “It’s being used so we can capitalize off of people seeing and moving around in the city. I think that’s going to be good for tourism,” he continued.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Woman found dead in Yazoo River

YAZOO CITY, Miss. — There is a homicide investigation underway in Yazoo City after a woman was found dead in a river. The coroner said Stacy Walker, 40, was found dead Sunday in the Yazoo River at the end of a boat ramp off Levee Street. The coroner believes...
YAZOO CITY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cove#Peachtree Street#Park Avenue#Pine Street#Bob White#Bailey Apac Middle School
WJTV 12

Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Man’s Body Discovered in a Creek in Leake County Today

Leake County Sheriff, Randy Atkinson has confirmed that a man’s body was found in a creek near the Leake-Attala County line. Deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to Center Crossing Road when they received a call at 11:13 a.m. about a vehicle that was upside down and submerged in water.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLBT

USPS to host job fair in Canton, rural carrier positions available

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair Tuesday, October 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Canton Post Office. You can apply for delivery positions currently available in Canton, Carthage, Durant, Kosciusko, and Pickens. Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural...
CANTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. recommends new Fire Chief and Associate Fire Chief

VICKSBURG – Mayor Flaggs announces plans to recommend to the City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen a new organizational chart for the Vicksburg Fire Department, as well as announce the new Fire Chief, Derrick Stamps and Associate Fire Chief, Harry “Trey” Martin, III. Stamps has been with the Vicksburg Fire Department since 2000, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in July 2017. Martin has been with the Vicksburg Fire Department since January 2003, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in July 2017.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Body found in Leake County creek

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leake County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in a creek. Breezy News reported the man was found in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line just after 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30. According to investigators, they received a call about a […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for Northside Drive business burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police arrested a man for a business burglary on Wednesday, September 28. Police said Will Markell Ford, 42, busted out the front window pane of the Food Depot located at 3188 Northside Drive. According to police, Ford was still inside of the business when officers responded on scene. He was arrested […]
JACKSON, MS
KNOE TV8

Fall Flea Market benefits Old Court House Museum in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Old Court House Museum held its Fall Flea Market Saturday in Vicksburg. The flea market is a community event and fundraiser for the Old Court House Museum. According to the museum, the flea market has been going on for 40 years now. The event is...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.” The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police called to wreck at North Washington and 61 North

Vicksburg police have been called to a wreck involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler at the intersection of North Washington Street and U.S. 61 North that occurred about 3 p.m. According to preliminary but unconfirmed reports, the driver of the pickup was ejected. About John Surratt. John Surratt is...
VICKSBURG, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy