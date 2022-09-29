City of Jackson announces lift of several boil-water notices throughout city
The City of Jackson announced Thursday afternoon the lifting of several precautionary boil-water notices affecting thousands of residents on the City of Jackson’s drinking-water system.
The city also issued one new boil-water notice affecting approximately 30 connections at [100-199] Plummer Circle 39212 on the city's drinking-water system.
Boil-water notices lifted Thursday:
- This lift includes Millsaps College, Bailey APAC Middle School and First Presbyterian Day School.
- [1200-2399] North State Street: 39202
- [1600-1899] Pine Street
- [700-799] Euclid Street
- [700-799] Oakwood Street
- [700-799] Fairview Street
- [700-799] Arlington Street
- [700-799] Pinehurst Street
- [700-799] Gillespie Street
- Popcorn Alley
- Park Avenue
- [1300-1399] Peachtree Street
- [7300-8899] Gary Road, Byram: 39272
- Gary Drive
Glen Haven Subdivision
- Glennhaven Drive
- Glennhaven Court
- Glenn Oak Circle
- Cedar Glenn Drive
- Brank Creek Drive
- Red Oak Cove
- Cedar Glenn Cove
- Trelles Cove
- Highland Cove
- Azalea Cove
- Glennwood Cove
- Ridge Place
- Redwood Cove
- Holybush Place
- Glennoak Circle
Eagle Nest Subdivision
- Eagle Nest Drive
- Freedom Cove
- Highpoint Drive
- Mountain Crest Drive
- Golden Eagle Drive
- Talon Cove
- Canyon Cove
Lake Ridgelea Subdivision
- Turtle Road
- Park Avenue
- Mary Lane
- Lake Shore Drive
- Oak Avenue
- Pike Avenue
- Ridgelea Road
- Lure Avenue
- Meadow Lane
- S. Ridge Road
- E. Ridge Road
- Bob White Street
- Rod Street
- Reel Street
- Hook Street
- W. Ridge Road
- Horse Shoe Circle
- Line Street
- Spinning Street
Comments / 1