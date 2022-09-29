City of Jackson announces lift of several boil-water notices throughout city

The City of Jackson announced Thursday afternoon the lifting of several precautionary boil-water notices affecting thousands of residents on the City of Jackson’s drinking-water system.

The city also issued one new boil-water notice affecting approximately 30 connections at [100-199] Plummer Circle 39212 on the city's drinking-water system.

Boil-water notices lifted Thursday:

This lift includes Millsaps College, Bailey APAC Middle School and First Presbyterian Day School.

[1200-2399] North State Street: 39202

[1600-1899] Pine Street

[700-799] Euclid Street

[700-799] Oakwood Street

[700-799] Fairview Street

[700-799] Arlington Street

[700-799] Pinehurst Street

[700-799] Gillespie Street

Popcorn Alley

Park Avenue

[1300-1399] Peachtree Street

[7300-8899] Gary Road, Byram: 39272

Gary Drive

Glen Haven Subdivision

Glennhaven Drive

Glennhaven Court

Glenn Oak Circle

Cedar Glenn Drive

Brank Creek Drive

Red Oak Cove

Cedar Glenn Cove

Trelles Cove

Highland Cove

Azalea Cove

Glennwood Cove

Ridge Place

Redwood Cove

Holybush Place

Glennoak Circle

Eagle Nest Subdivision

Eagle Nest Drive

Freedom Cove

Highpoint Drive

Mountain Crest Drive

Golden Eagle Drive

Talon Cove

Canyon Cove

Lake Ridgelea Subdivision