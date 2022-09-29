Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?
Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, October 1, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken just off Highway 14 in Dayton, Wyoming by Jennifer Miller. Miller writes: "It highlights the ever-changing beauty of the entrance of going up to the Bighorns.". To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE:...
wyo4news.com
Asian clams confirmed in Glendo Reservoir
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has verified the presence of Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, in Glendo Reservoir. Game and Fish confirmed the discovery in early September. Asian clams have been found in Wyoming before, identified in nearby Guernsey Reservoir in 2019 and the North Platte River in 2014.
Washington Examiner
'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions
A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
cowboystatedaily.com
Eating Wyoming: Miners And Stockmen’s Steakhouse
Riddle me this: What do you get when you cross a tiny Wyoming town, unique history and beef?. You get the best steakhouse this old son of a butcher has ever eaten in. Having been told that this steakhouse is said...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Trigger Bill update
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A new party is throwing its hat into the Wyoming Trigger Bill ring. A motion was recently put forth for review by the Alliance for Defending Freedom to add themselves to the defense of the Trigger Bill. “Well, we’re very hopeful and confident that...
A New Pre-Historic Reptile Has Been Found In Wyoming
It's hard to believe that Wyoming was once underwater, a hot spot for dinosaur and home to some of the creepiest creatures. The history in Wyoming is quite incredible and every day there are more discoveries that add to the lure of this state. If you were to take a trip to Thermopolis today, you could dig for dinosaur bones, you could visit the Tate Geological Museum, check out the Glenrock Paleontological Museum or you could even stumble on a new discovery that would cement the wild history of the state.
Wyoming Fall Fishing’s Really Different Than In The Spring
Wyoming is known for great fishing all year long. Reservoirs, rivers, ponds and creeks are full of outdoor lovers fishing for their favorite fish to catch. Obviously throughout the year we have different ways we have to fish these areas. When springtime is here, the water is cold and there's usually plenty. As summertime rolls around, the water warms up and the levels start dropping. In the fall the water temperatures start to fall and the levels are really low. Then by the time winter gets here, the water is now covered by ice and ice huts are a plenty.
county17.com
Boating restrictions in place at Keyhole, Glendo due to zebra mussel threat
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Watercraft inspections at boat launches in Keyhole and Glendo state parks are the latest in the effort to prevent the spread of zebra mussels in Wyoming waters, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Friday. As of Sept. 30, all boats must be launched either at...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming’s Employment Symposium starts October 5th
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - When employers want to expand their ability to hire larger amounts of staff, the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities suggests they look at hiring someone with dedication and a disability. The Wyoming Employment Symposium will be on Oct. 5th at the University...
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letters: Archaeological site wrong spot for wind turbine; comment today to WDEQ to save Wyoming views, air
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. A Stonehenge built out of retired...
Wyoming Sees big Increase in Wind-Power Generating Capacity
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming doubled its wind-power generating capacity from 2019 to 2021 and is looking to add more wind farms in the next five years. The Casper Star Tribune reports in a story on Friday that researchers at the University of Wyoming say that boost in power generation is like adding another coal-fired power plant.
The vanishing Montana worth fighting for
In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Gas Prices Fall in Wyoming and Rise Nationally Following 14 Weeks of Decline
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.76 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 14.8 cents lower than a month ago and 37.4 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.19 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.79 a gallon.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming To Be Home For World’s Largest Carbon Capture Facility, But Exact Location Is Secret
CarbonCapture Inc. is keeping secret the location of a Wyoming modular facility that's part of an operation dubbed Project Bison the company touts as being the largest of its kind. The direct air capture facility will suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and sequester it underground.
Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP
Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
cowboystatedaily.com
Feds Deny Most Exemptions to Wyoming’s Electric Vehicle Plan
The Federal Highway Administration has given a green light to Wyoming's electric vehicle infrastructure plan, which will provide more than $26 million to build charging stations for electric vehicles over the next five years. Even so, the feds denied eight...
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for September 30
The National Interagency Fire Center reported 23 wildland fires in Montana on Thursday. Cool temperatures are expected to spread east and south from the pacific northwest coming through Central Montana and the Northern Greater Basin. Some of the fires are showing minimal growth or have been successfully contained. The current...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators To Consider Giving Themselves More Than 50% Raise
Wyoming lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase their salaries by 53%. The Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation will consider draft legislation next week that would increase the per diem daily salary for state legislators by $80, bumping them from $150 to $230 per day.
