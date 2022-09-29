ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

ECSO: Homicide investigation underway after homeless man found with gunshot wound

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQWSh_0iFmcNaF00

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after finding an adult male with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

Deputies on Thursday night responded to a homeless camp off of the railroad tracks near Fairfield Drive and found a man with a single gunshot wound, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

In case you missed it: Pensacola man charged with storming football field, striking child with helmet

The victim was pronounced dead after he was transported to a local hospital.

ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis told the News Journal there are currently no suspects, and they cannot release the victim's name until they find his next of kin.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: ECSO: Homicide investigation underway after homeless man found with gunshot wound

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

New arrest made in the 2021 death of Bradley Nall: Mobile DA

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile District Attorney’s Office said a new arrest has been made in the Bradley Nall murder case that happened in January 2021. Eric Ray Gaylord, 29, was arrested and charged with one count of intentional murder and one count of first-degree armed robbery. According to a grand jury […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old Mobile murder suspect still at large

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder is still at large. Mobile police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Alston. He’s accused of killing another man last weekend at a Theodore gas station. Officers arrived to scene late last Saturday at the M&M Food Mart and discovered 27-year-old...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Atmore police looking for man who has 9 felony warrants

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Atmore Police Department said they have identified a man who attempted to use a credit card that was not his at Walmart. Joseph Dooley is the man who investigators have attempted to identify since March. Dooley has 9 felony warrants out for his arrest for fraudulent use of […]
ATMORE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ecso#The News Journal#Bjohnson Pnj Com
WEAR

Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Mobile man arrested for shooting and killing his dog

A Mobile man is facing a cruelty to animals charge after he allegedly shot his dog during an incident Thursday. William D. Sanders, 31, was arrested around 12:01 a.m. and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on charges of cruelty to animals, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment. Mobile police responded to...
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Lawmen bust 10 in Shalimar raid on alleged public nuisance residence

SHALIMAR, Fla. — A narcotics search warrant has led to the arrest of 10 people in Shalimar, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after its Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant at a home where deputies had been called for past overdoses and neighbors had complained about junk and trash covering the property.
SHALIMAR, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Semi-truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA Fla. -- A Great Dane semi-truck trailer crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to Pensacola Police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Officers say the truck was headed northbound when it got lodged under the bridge. Police say a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide for Thursday multiple shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s multiple shooting in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Keenan Hall, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm in public, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, criminal mischief, deadly […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
MOBILE, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy