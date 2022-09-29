Read full article on original website
Kathie Stoppelwerth
3d ago
My heart goes out to this family. This is absolutely horrendous. I wish I could hug this grandmother and apologize for the ugly world we sometimes live in. Praying for strength and comfort for this family.
Reply
7
Related
WANE-TV
Southern Indiana man arrested after neighbor shot with rifle
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle. An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West. A...
Louisville man wanted for murder found over a month later during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was driving down an interstate in Henry County when he was pulled over by Kentucky State Police for a traffic violation. Shortly thereafter, the trooper discovered the driver was wanted for murder. On Oct. 2 at around 1:30 a.m., a KSP trooper conducted...
Louisville man, La Grange woman arrested, charged with attempted murder
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A Kentucky man and woman are in jail in Mt. Washington after a shooting incident in Crestwood Oct. 2, according to a press release. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oldham County Central Dispatch received a call of a shooting in the 6800 block of Crestview Drive, officials say.
Wave 3
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvih.com
Bardstown Man Charged After Shooting Deputy Sheriff
Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged a Bardstown man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland just after 4 p.m. During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy was shot in...
Mystery surrounds toddler with clean diaper found with mother who had been dead for days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman found her 2-year-old granddaughter alive, in a clean diaper, in the same apartment where her daughter had been shot and killed three days earlier. On Sept. 21, Michelle Stone went to check on her daughter at her apartment after not hearing from her...
LMPD identifies Prospect man who died when his Audi flipped down the Gene Snyder several times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after flipping his car several times down a Louisville interstate early Sunday. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Traffic Unit and officers were reportedly notified of the accident on I-265 North, according to a department spokesperson. Investigators determined that "for some unknown...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Oldham County Sunday evening. According to the Oldham County chief of police, officers received a call from the 6800 block of Crestview Drive in Crestwood for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man dies after driving off roadway on Gene Snyder, just past Smyrna exit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after driving his car off the roadway on I-265 northbound, just past the Smyrna exit early Sunday morning. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported collision on the Gene Snyder Freeway around 3:45 a.m.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
WKRC
Indiana man charged with murder after toddler found dead with 'severe' burns, injuries
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – An Indiana man was arrested for allegedly murdering an 18-month-old. Tavion Cobb was arrested Wednesday for murder, neglect of a dependent causing death, neglect of a dependent causing death (medical), and failure to appear warrant, according to police. Reports say the 18-month-old’s mother brought the...
WTVQ
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found guilty in connection to the shooting of a man back in May 2021, according to a release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Wendella Hughes was found guilty of one count of complicity to criminal attempted murder and one count...
wdrb.com
New Narcan machine in Vine Grove emptied 36 hours after being installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Vine Grove are upset after a Narcan vending machine was emptied within a few days of being installed. According to Kenneth Mattingly, the Vine Grove police chief, the machine was empty after 36 hours. Chief Mattingly says a new shipment of Narcan has...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged the man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland, Ky. around 4:06 p.m. During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy...
WLKY.com
Officials: Officer shot in Nelson County, suspect in custody
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — An officer was shot in Nelson County on Friday, and we're told the suspect is in custody. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told WLKY that an officer was shot in the arm in Botland, Kentucky, which is just outside of Bardstown. Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they...
wdrb.com
Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
wdrb.com
Coroner releases names of man and woman found dead near Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people who were found dead Thursday morning near Jeffersontown died in a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police responded on a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9 a.m. which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway. That's where officers found a man dead outside a vehicle; the woman's body was found inside the vehicle.
wdrb.com
Nelson County Sheriff's deputy taken to hospital after shooting near Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deputy with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was taken to the hospital after being shot in Botland, Kentucky, near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said two deputies were involved in a shooting at a home after responding to...
Comments / 2