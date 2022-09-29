Read full article on original website
Mark Pringle
4d ago
I dont know All the Brothers music personally But I do know he was on Fire When I think he did Rockstar With Roddy Rich I'm a OG 55 Too much controversy And Issues Around that Dude Thats my personal opinion I rock with lots of his stuff But looks like he done pissed of the wrong person
Reply(3)
7
Addict3d 2tattoos
3d ago
the ceos & corpos in the industry are all gay so of course if you talk down on the ppl that's allowing you to make money they gonna be petty & cut you out. he depended too much on the streets to save his career but they not the ones paying to fund his career
Reply(3)
5
AP_001999.d1091327a9714f2082753fa508aaa50d.2343
3d ago
Obviously he thought he was untouchable, sometimes life serves what’s deserved!
Reply
13
