ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 31

Mark Pringle
4d ago

I dont know All the Brothers music personally But I do know he was on Fire When I think he did Rockstar With Roddy Rich I'm a OG 55 Too much controversy And Issues Around that Dude Thats my personal opinion I rock with lots of his stuff But looks like he done pissed of the wrong person

Reply(3)
7
Addict3d 2tattoos
3d ago

the ceos & corpos in the industry are all gay so of course if you talk down on the ppl that's allowing you to make money they gonna be petty & cut you out. he depended too much on the streets to save his career but they not the ones paying to fund his career

Reply(3)
5
AP_001999.d1091327a9714f2082753fa508aaa50d.2343
3d ago

Obviously he thought he was untouchable, sometimes life serves what’s deserved!

Reply
13
Related
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To Allegations He Was Behind Murder Of Chicago Jeweler

Boosie Badazz is clearing his name after being accused of orchestrating the murder of Chicago jeweler Duke The Jeweler in Houston, Texas during Labor Day Weekend. The Baton Rouge rapper posted an angry video on Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) denying his involvement while sharing his account of what transpired the night of Duke’s death.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift

Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion

Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"

Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Why actress Gina Torres didn’t identify as Black

Gina Torres admits that she has “felt trapped” as an Afro-Latina actress who has almost exclusively played Black roles for the balance of her career. Torres, who made her Hollywood debut with 1992’s Unnatural Pursuits, said that she has been uncomfortable in many of the roles she played.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Boosie Badazz
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Meek
hotnewhiphop.com

Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch

Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy