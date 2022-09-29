HARRIS, Mo. — A Houston driver charged in a road-rage shooting wants the other driver involved held responsible, too. Both drivers said they feared for their lives when the road-rage incident happened on the Westpark Tollway about a week ago, but the only driver charged in the incident is James Anthony Young. He is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for shooting at the other driver.

