Galveston, TX

KHOU

Shooting investigation underway in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a woman was shot near a gas station Monday morning. It happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Overbrook Lane and Shadowbriar Drive which is near Westheimer Road. Details are limited at this time but we're told someone reported a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Body of woman found outside business in Stafford, police say

STAFFORD, Texas — Stafford police are investigating after a woman's body was found outside a business Monday morning. The victim was found at 11100 West Airport Boulevard near US 59. Police said she's not a resident of Stafford and they believe she was brought there from somewhere else and...
STAFFORD, TX
KHOU

Man found shot to death on stairs at west Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in a west Houston apartment complex Sunday. Houston police were called to Whittington Drive near Foreland Drive at about 7:40 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Officers found the body of a 29-year-old man on a staircase of one of the apartments near the Energy Corrider.
HOUSTON, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Galveston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KHOU

Man shot, killed at Acres Homes apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston, according to police. The Houston Police Department said it happened just after noon at a complex along West Montgomery Road near West Gulf Bank Road. HPD said the victim was found between...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston driver charged in road-rage shooting wants other driver involved held responsible, too

HARRIS, Mo. — A Houston driver charged in a road-rage shooting wants the other driver involved held responsible, too. Both drivers said they feared for their lives when the road-rage incident happened on the Westpark Tollway about a week ago, but the only driver charged in the incident is James Anthony Young. He is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for shooting at the other driver.
HOUSTON, TX
#Dumpster#Police#Austin Middle School
KHOU

Man shot and killed outside bus stop in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near a METRO bus stop in west Houston, according to police. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday when we're told two men got into an argument at a bus stop near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Fondren Road.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

