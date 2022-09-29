Read full article on original website
Shooting investigation underway in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a woman was shot near a gas station Monday morning. It happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Overbrook Lane and Shadowbriar Drive which is near Westheimer Road. Details are limited at this time but we're told someone reported a...
Body of woman found outside business in Stafford, police say
STAFFORD, Texas — Stafford police are investigating after a woman's body was found outside a business Monday morning. The victim was found at 11100 West Airport Boulevard near US 59. Police said she's not a resident of Stafford and they believe she was brought there from somewhere else and...
KHOU
Police find woman dead in car in southeast Houston; person of interest identified
Pasadena police say they received a call about a woman forced into a vehicle at gunpoint. A woman was later found dead in a vehicle in a wooded area.
Man found shot to death on stairs at west Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in a west Houston apartment complex Sunday. Houston police were called to Whittington Drive near Foreland Drive at about 7:40 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Officers found the body of a 29-year-old man on a staircase of one of the apartments near the Energy Corrider.
19-year-old woman with head injuries found dead in Houston apartment
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a young woman found in an apartment early Monday. Paramedics were called when someone found the 19-year-old in an apartment west of the Uptown area. She was pronounced dead and HPD homicide detectives said she had visible head injuries. She...
Man shot, killed at Acres Homes apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston, according to police. The Houston Police Department said it happened just after noon at a complex along West Montgomery Road near West Gulf Bank Road. HPD said the victim was found between...
Houston driver charged in road-rage shooting wants other driver involved held responsible, too
HARRIS, Mo. — A Houston driver charged in a road-rage shooting wants the other driver involved held responsible, too. Both drivers said they feared for their lives when the road-rage incident happened on the Westpark Tollway about a week ago, but the only driver charged in the incident is James Anthony Young. He is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for shooting at the other driver.
Suspect charged with murder after fatally hitting minor 3 times on Leawood, documents show
According to records, the suspect told police that he consumed four 16-ounce beers while parked before he struck the minor while walking with his grandfather in a parking lot.
KHOU
Man shot and killed outside bus stop in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near a METRO bus stop in west Houston, according to police. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday when we're told two men got into an argument at a bus stop near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Fondren Road.
Kidnapped woman found shot to death inside abandoned SUV in SE Houston, investigators say
HOUSTON — Investigators are working to find a person of interest Monday after a woman was found shot to death inside an abandoned SUV in southeast Houston. According to Pasadena police, they got reports Monday morning just before 10 a.m. about a woman who was being forced into a vehicle at gunpoint at an apartment complex off Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bond
HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A man accused of shooting four bullets at a vehicle on the Westpark Tollway has posted bond. He can return to his home in Katy’s Grand Lakes subdivision.
9 puppies rescued from south Houston drainage pipe
HOUSTON — There was much more than you'd expect hiding in a trench next to a major south Houston road. While you might expect to find trash on the side of the road, a group of strangers found a different kind of litter. “It was just a miracle rescue,...
Freak accident at California rodeo leads to life-saving journey in Houston
HOUSTON — A woman credits a bull for saving her life after a freak accident at a California rodeo ended with a life-saving journey in Houston. Paige King, 25, was sitting in the stands after a bull got loose in an arena, jumped into the stands, and rammed into her.
Crosby man killed after confronting men his stepdaughters were with, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A stepfather was shot and killed late Sunday night after he got into a fight with two men who were with his teenage stepdaughters, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. It happened in the middle of a neighborhood on Spectacled Bear in Crosby just...
610 West Loop closed in both directions at Beechnut due to deadly crash
HOUSTON — The 610 West Loop is closed in both directions at Beechnut due to a deadly crash. Houston police said a driver hit the barrier on the freeway and was pronounced dead on the scene. This was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to police. It's...
news4sanantonio.com
Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
2 HCSO deputies in serious condition after being ejected in crash on Katy Freeway, sheriff says
HOUSTON — Two off-duty deputies are now in serious condition following a major crash in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and the Houston Police Department. Police are investigating the crash that happened on the westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway near Beltway 8 just before 3...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found near Galveston school, man arrested for carrying gun near school, funeral for archbishop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A terrifying discovery after a man’s body was found inside a dumpster right outside Austin Middle School in Galveston. Police tell us he’s a younger white male, possibly in his late...
Man charged in toddler's hit-and-run death was out on bond for another DWI, court documents show
HOUSTON — The suspect charged in the hit-and-run death of a 2-year-old boy was out on bond on a DWI charge in Collin County, north of Dallas, according to court documents. Houston police say Rene Alfredo Alvarado Lopez ran over the toddler at an apartment complex over the weekend and then tried to leave the scene.
2-year-old killed after being struck by a speeding truck in SW Houston, police say
This was just one of the two incidents involving young children in the Houston area killed in a hit-and run.
