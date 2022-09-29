ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bethlehem, PA

d9and10sports.com

Cochranton Cancels Week 7 Football Game Against Reynolds

COCHRANTON, Pa. – Cochranton has canceled Friday’s Region 1 football game against Reynolds due to safety concerns amid low numbers. The Meadville Tribune was the first to report the story. The Cardinals, the defending D10 Class 1A runner-ups, have been battling a number of injuries amid the low...
COCHRANTON, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: ECC at Clarion Girls Soccer

CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Elk County Catholic takes on Clarion in girls’ soccer action from Clarion High School. Chris Rossetti has the call of the action. The game can be viewed above or below or on any of our social media channels.
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Oct. 1 D10 Football: Reynolds Rolls, Grove City Holds off Greenville

HERMITAGE, Pa. – A week after breaking the Mercer County single-game rushing record, Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner scored three touchdowns on the ground as the Raiders improved to 5-1 with a 50-6 win over Kennedy Catholic. Haydin McLaughlin and Brayden McCloskey also had big games. McCloskey threw a 41-yard...
GROVE CITY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Brookville’s Zimmerman Named Week Six 2022 District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille

WARREN, Pa. – Jackson Zimmerman became a workhorse like none scene most likely in Brookville history, and the result was an upset win for the Raiders over St. Marys Friday night, 22-19. Zimmerman carried the ball for what might be a Brookville record 37 times while gaining 235 yards and scoring two touchdowns in the victory and is the Week 6 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
BROOKVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Port’s Stauffer Nets 50th Career Goal in Victory

CURWENSVILLE, Pa. – With her third goal in Saturday’s 7-0 win over Curwensville, Port Allegany’s’ Evin Stauffer reached the 50-goal milestone for her career. Stauffer also had an assist in the win. Abby Lutz and Olivia Schott had two goals each for the Lady Gators, with...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Clarion’s Kerle, Bradford’s Franz Win D9 Boys Individual Golf Titles Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Course

KANE, Pa. – Clarion’s Kameron Kerle and Bradford’s Jake Franz won District 9 individual golf titles Saturday at the Kane Country Club. Kerle took home the Class 2A crown with a two-day total of 152 a shot ahead of Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing, while Franz won the District 8/9 3A title with a two-day total of 150, nine shots better than Allderice’s Benito Taromina.
BRADFORD, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 308

CHERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 308 on Thursday night. According to Butler-based State Police, 40-year-old Shannon L. Winters, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road), in Cherry Township, Butler County. For unknown reasons, Winters lost control of her 2015 Nissan Rogue, and the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway where it struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway where it came to a final rest facing south in the northbound lane.
CLINTONVILLE, PA
explore venango

Two Franklin Residents Injured in I-79 Crash

WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents were injured after their vehicle collided with a deer on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County, early Saturday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, on Interstate 79, in Worth Township,...
FRANKLIN, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

1 dead in McKeesport house fire

A fire in McKeesport left one man dead Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Soles Street around 10:30 a.m. On scene, they found smoke and flames pouring from the roof of a home there. The fire grew to two alarms before crews were able to bring it under control. Neighbors...
MCKEESPORT, PA

