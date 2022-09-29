Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Cochranton Cancels Week 7 Football Game Against Reynolds
COCHRANTON, Pa. – Cochranton has canceled Friday’s Region 1 football game against Reynolds due to safety concerns amid low numbers. The Meadville Tribune was the first to report the story. The Cardinals, the defending D10 Class 1A runner-ups, have been battling a number of injuries amid the low...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: ECC at Clarion Girls Soccer
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Elk County Catholic takes on Clarion in girls’ soccer action from Clarion High School. Chris Rossetti has the call of the action. The game can be viewed above or below or on any of our social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 30, 2022 (W6) D9 FB Recaps: Ridgway Rallies Past Keystone for 1st Win; Redbank Goes to 6-0
KNOX, Pa. – Ridgway scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and Luke Zimmerman came away with a game-saving interception in the end zone to help the visiting Elkers pick up their first win of the season, 26-20, at Keystone. Rewatch the Generational Wealth Management Extra Point Show. Ridgway (1-5) trailed 20-13...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast DuBois/Warren Volleyball; Clarion/ECC Girls Soccer Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Warren at DuBois girls’ volleyball game and the Elk County Catholic at Clarion girls’ soccer game Monday, Oct. 3. Andy Close will have the call of the volleyball match, which will start between 7 and 7:30...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 1 D10 Football: Reynolds Rolls, Grove City Holds off Greenville
HERMITAGE, Pa. – A week after breaking the Mercer County single-game rushing record, Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner scored three touchdowns on the ground as the Raiders improved to 5-1 with a 50-6 win over Kennedy Catholic. Haydin McLaughlin and Brayden McCloskey also had big games. McCloskey threw a 41-yard...
d9and10sports.com
Brookville’s Zimmerman Named Week Six 2022 District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – Jackson Zimmerman became a workhorse like none scene most likely in Brookville history, and the result was an upset win for the Raiders over St. Marys Friday night, 22-19. Zimmerman carried the ball for what might be a Brookville record 37 times while gaining 235 yards and scoring two touchdowns in the victory and is the Week 6 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
d9and10sports.com
IUP Enters DII Top 25 Rankings; Penn State Moves Into Top 10, Carnegie Mellon Holds Steady in Respective Polls
WACO, Texas – After its big win over Slippery Rock on Saturday, IUP made a leap into the AFCA Division II Top 25. The Crimson Hawks went from unranked to No. 18 with their 20-12 win over SRU, which fell from No. 8 to No. 20 with the loss. IUP travels to Cal on Saturday, while Slippery Rock hosts Mercyhurst.
d9and10sports.com
Port’s Stauffer Nets 50th Career Goal in Victory
CURWENSVILLE, Pa. – With her third goal in Saturday’s 7-0 win over Curwensville, Port Allegany’s’ Evin Stauffer reached the 50-goal milestone for her career. Stauffer also had an assist in the win. Abby Lutz and Olivia Schott had two goals each for the Lady Gators, with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Week ending Oct. 2, 2022
Claim to fame: Fenton, a standout setter, led unbeaten Latrobe to wins over Armstrong, Indiana and Highlands. She had 42 assists and nine digs in a 3-2 win over Armstrong, added 45 assists and six kills in a 3-2 win over Indiana, and added 17 assists and five kills as the Wildcats defeated Highlands, 3-0.
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
d9and10sports.com
PSAC Football Roundup: Prep Grad Howard, IUP Knock Off No. 8 Slippery Rock
INDIANA, Pa. – The IUP football team made timely plays when it mattered and held off a final push from eighth-ranked Slippery Rock in a wire-to-wire 20-12 Homecoming victory at a soggy George P. Miller Stadium on Saturday afternoon. IUP defensive back and Cathedral Prep grad Jaheim Howard had...
d9and10sports.com
Farrell’s Smith Named Week 6 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – When you break a school record, chances are your team had a pretty good week. That’s exactly what Farrell quarterback Kabron Smith did, completing 16-of-19 passes for a school-record 400 yards and 400 yards in a 42-13 win over Wilmington. Smith broke the old mark set by Isaac Clarke in 2017 of 365.
d9and10sports.com
Clarion’s Kerle, Bradford’s Franz Win D9 Boys Individual Golf Titles Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Course
KANE, Pa. – Clarion’s Kameron Kerle and Bradford’s Jake Franz won District 9 individual golf titles Saturday at the Kane Country Club. Kerle took home the Class 2A crown with a two-day total of 152 a shot ahead of Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing, while Franz won the District 8/9 3A title with a two-day total of 150, nine shots better than Allderice’s Benito Taromina.
explore venango
Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 308
CHERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 308 on Thursday night. According to Butler-based State Police, 40-year-old Shannon L. Winters, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road), in Cherry Township, Butler County. For unknown reasons, Winters lost control of her 2015 Nissan Rogue, and the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway where it struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway where it came to a final rest facing south in the northbound lane.
explore venango
Two Franklin Residents Injured in I-79 Crash
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents were injured after their vehicle collided with a deer on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County, early Saturday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, on Interstate 79, in Worth Township,...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
CBS News
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
New Kensington-Arnold School District addresses ‘offensive’ video posted by Valley HS students
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The New Kensington-Arnold School District addressed a video posted by students at Valley High School that contained what the district calls inappropriate content and offensive language. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, a letter sent to families by superintendent Chris Sefcheck said the video has...
cohaitungchi.com
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
wtae.com
1 dead in McKeesport house fire
A fire in McKeesport left one man dead Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Soles Street around 10:30 a.m. On scene, they found smoke and flames pouring from the roof of a home there. The fire grew to two alarms before crews were able to bring it under control. Neighbors...
Comments / 0