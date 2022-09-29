ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uSaP_0iFmb6hM00

(Update: Adding video)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Klamath County ambulance taking a critical patient to St. Charles Bend struck a car in a busy northeast Bend intersection Thursday morning, causing no serious injuries but tying up traffic for a time, police said.

Police said the Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance and Subaru collided shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Northeast 27 th Street and U.S. Highway 20.

Officers determined the ambulance was heading north and stopped at the red light. The driver then changed the siren pitch and continued heading north, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The Subaru driver, heading west on a green light, continued into the intersection, not realizing the ambulance was going through, Miller said.

A viewer told NewsChannel 21 a semi-truck in the area might have obstructed the view of the car’s driver, adding that the ambulance had its lights and siren on.

A Bend Fire & Rescue ambulance responded to take the critical patient to the hospital, Miller said. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. One occupant of the ambulance sustained minor injuries.

The Bend Police crash reconstruction team responded for an investigation that limited westbound and southbound traffic until about 1 p.m.

The post Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Union Pacific Fire Train helps crews fight 120K-acre Cedar Creek Fire

High-tech is a big part of firefighting in the 21st Century, from drones to automated detection cameras. But a less advanced piece of equipment -- a fire train -- is helping crews working to contain the 2-month-old Cedar Creek Fire that has grown to nearly 121,000 acres. The post Union Pacific Fire Train helps crews fight 120K-acre Cedar Creek Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
OAKRIDGE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Klamath County, OR
Accidents
County
Klamath County, OR
City
North Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
Accidents
Klamath County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
KTVZ News Channel 21

Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort

A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
REDMOND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheila Miller
kptv.com

FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

ODOT holds open house in Tumalo on Highway 20 roundabout and safety project, due to begin soon

ODOT is about to begin a major project to improve traffic and pedestrian safety on U.S. Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo. On Wednesday evening, the agency held an open house in Tumalo to provide details and answer questions about the two new roundabouts and other elements. The post ODOT holds open house in Tumalo on Highway 20 roundabout and safety project, due to begin soon appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ambulance#St Charles#Police#Traffic Accident#The Klamath County Fire#Subaru
centraloregondaily.com

Roof fire at Bend bar quickly put out

Firefighters made quick work of a roof fire at a bar in Bend Wednesday. A roofing company was doing repairs at Big E’s Sports Bar and Grill off SE Cleveland Avenue near 3rd Street and sparked a fire. Smoke got inside and the building was evacuated. Bend Fire and...
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Deschutes, Co., Sept. 27

On Sunday, Septeber25, 2022 at 8:28 AM, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as Trevit C. Law (45) of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased. During the subsequent investigation, Skyler R. Myers (32) of Redmond was developed as the suspect in the shooting. A multi-agency effort tracked Myers approximately 7 hours, eventually locating him near Gift Road and the Deschutes Canal. Myers sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to St. Charles Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted in the ground search by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and Redmond Police Department. The investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time.
REDMOND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KTVZ

Downtown end vigil held for passing of Deb Auchery

A vigil was held Friday evening at Peace Corner in downtown Bend to mark the passing of drag queen Deb Auchery, an active organizer of many local groups, including Out Central Oregon and local comedy. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
BEND, OR
KTVL

Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness

Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
The Bee

Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine

The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy