ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Cell reception in Orange Beach strengthens with new utility poles

By Whitney Leibold
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmCXJ_0iFmb1Hj00

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents in Orange Beach are struggling with “dead zones” areas where there is little to no cell reception. City officials are hoping a new fleet of utility poles will strengthen cellphone reception.

Kit Alexander with the City of Orange beach believes weak cell reception could be dangerous especially when there’s an emergency.

Orange Beach ready to let freedom ring at second annual festival

“If there is any sort of a life safety issue, we of course want to make sure that people can reach 911 wherever they are in the City of Orange Beach, and this will facilitate that,” said Alexander.

Alexander said aesthetics was one focus when installing the new poles.

“The poles can only be 50 feet tall; they have to be metal and on state roads they have to be green to match our streetlights and in neighborhoods, black to match those streetlights, we limit the size of the equipment and want to make sure that they’re pleasing for our streets,” said Alexander.

A survey was taken this year and most Orange Beach residents mentioned the dead zones were near Highway 161 and Canal Road, as those are two main routes through the city. City leaders requested a utility pole to be installed in those areas.

One pole is next to the medical arts center off of 161 and a second pole is located near Cactus Cantina, right off of Canal Road. Alexander said dozens of poles are coming soon to Orange Beach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Bankhead Tunnel closing at night for maintenance

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Drivers will have one less way in and out of Mobile at night. Alabama Power is doing maintenance work on electrical cables 9 p.m. through 6 a.m., Monday through Tuesday. The Bankhead Tunnel brings drivers on Government Street across the Mobile River, where they can cross Mobile Bay by turning onto […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores adds food truck event in November at Gulf Place

Two-day event will include tailgate activities and other entertainment. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The National Shrimp Festival is planned for the first weekend in October, Oct. 6-9 this year and also this year the city is adding a new event at Gulf Place for the second weekend in November.
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Beach, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Orange Beach, AL
Government
Orange Beach, AL
Sports
WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Orange Beach RV park looking to build on-site waterpark

Planning commission to also hear a request for 82-unit townhome development. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission will discuss a possible waterpark addition to a local campground and a new 82-unit multi-family development along Canal Road. The commission will meet on Oct. 10 in council chambers with the work session at 3 p.m. and the regular session at 4 p.m.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utility Poles#Residents#Cactus Cantina#Nexstar Media
WKRG News 5

Mobile Fire and Rescue investigating fire at vacant church

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire that occurred just past 8 p.m. at a vacant church. According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire and Rescue, crews arrived on the scene to heavy smoke on the second floor of what was The City of Grace, 4400 Government Boulevard Millhouse said six […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Good weather leads to good turnout for airport runway 5K

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of runners are getting a good night’s rest after an early start in Mobile. The 5k on the Runway gives people a chance to run on an airport runway. Some 200 runners sprint from the starting line at the Brookley Aeroplex. It’s a good day to get outside. “Just being […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Mobile man killed in motorcycle crash identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash Sunday, Oct. 2. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was severely injured when his 2003 Harley Davidson hit a 2010 Honda Accord driven by a 37-year-old woman. Faust was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man killed in hit-and-run, troopers looking for SUV

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a Pensacola man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night. The man was struck while walking down the shoulder of W Fairfield Drive. The driver of the vehicle was traveling along Hestia Drive when they veered into the shoulder, hitting the man, according […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Gerald Hall

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Gerald Hall, who Marshals say could be in the Wilmer area. Gerald HALL is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Semi-truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA Fla. -- A Great Dane semi-truck trailer crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to Pensacola Police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Officers say the truck was headed northbound when it got lodged under the bridge. Police say a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile.  Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

31 1st responders from Escambia Co., Pensacola & Gulf Breeze PD head for Hurricane Ian relief

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Pensacola, and Gulf Breeze officials started their trip south towards Clarke County Florida Saturday morning, according to Facebook posts from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department. The three agencies are bringing a total of 31 people including members of the ECSO disaster response team, police […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy