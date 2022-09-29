Read full article on original website
Related
NBC26
NEW Zoo brings back Zoo Boo
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is once again partnering with North Shore Bank to host Zoo Boo throughout the month of October. Celebrate the Halloween season from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22. Zoo Boo...
wearegreenbay.com
Windigo Fest: Wisconsin largest Halloween Festival kicks off today in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s largest Halloween Festival kicks off today and Local 5 Live gives viewers a front row seat. For all things Halloween, you’ll want to head to Manitowoc starting tonight for Windigo Fest!. Windigo Fest is happening today – Sunday at the Manitowoc Expo Grounds. For...
wearegreenbay.com
Homemade Pizza and special Spring Roll recipe at Crooked Joker Lounge in Suamico
(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials. Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe...
wearegreenbay.com
Fort Myers woman, a Green Bay native, shares living through Hurricane Ian
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For one Green Bay native, Hurricane Ian was all too real. Linda Arkin moved to Fort Myers last year. She is now sharing her story of survival. “People asked me, why didn’t you evacuate? It’s because no one had any time to,” said Arkin via FaceTime on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Windigo Fest Starts on a Down Note
Hundreds gathered over the weekend for Windigo Fest at the Manitowoc County Expo Grounds, but it all started off on a down note. As everything was getting set up Friday evening, a woman collapsed. A bartender who was close by jumped into action and began chest compressions until police and...
wearegreenbay.com
Be the talk of the dog park with Your New Best Friend, ‘Brad Pit’!
(WFRV) – If you’ve ever wanted to snuggle up with Brad Pitt here’s your chance.. well ‘Brad Pit’ at least! And he could be your new best friend!. This love bug at the Neenah Animal Shelter loves other dogs, children, and adults but he mostly just wants affection. He has a massive ‘wiggle butt’ because he cannot seem to contain his happiness around people!
seehafernews.com
Gates and Helling Top Week 6 Cross Country Honor Roll
Manitowoc Lincoln senior Mason Gates and Two Rivers senior Mikaela Helling continue to lead the Boys and Girls Cross Country Honor Roll For week 6 of the season. Gates ran a 15:28 time at the Shawano Invite while Helling was clocked in 18:37 at a meet in Mishicot. The rest...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Town of Oshkosh wants to shift lake access point; Hot Dog Charlie’s up for sale; city may add diversity, sustainability posts
Welcome to the Oct. 3 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 37th issue of 2022. City may add diversity, sustainability coordinators. Access lot on WIOUWASH State Trail proposed. Crosstown rivalry resumes. County wants to...
RELATED PEOPLE
seehafernews.com
Ships Harriers Compete in Fond du Lac
Manitowoc Lincoln finished 5th and 7th respectively in the boys and girls divisions at Friday’s Fond du lac Memorial Cross Country Meet. Lincoln senior Mason Gates placed 2nd overall in the boys’ run with Germantown capturing the team title. Coach Michael Bubolz told us the Ships girls wound...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M
A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
doorcountydailynews.com
Keep fertilizing your plants in fall
Your gardening season may be winding down, but protecting and maintaining your plants and shrubs becomes more critical. Todd Maas of Maas Floral & Greenhouse in Sturgeon Bay says homeowners that wish to keep their plants looking great throughout the fall season should remember to include a regular dose of fertilizer.
Fond du Lac couple makes physical therapy a personal mission
Veteran and amputee Saul Bosquez and his wife, physical therapist Jessica Bosquez opened a cash-only physical therapy clinic to help people overcome life-changing injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Volunteers Honor History by Cleaning 75+ Gravestones at Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery
On a beautiful Saturday morning, 36 volunteers gathered at Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery, where they cleaned over 75 gravestones, most of which belonged to Civil War veterans. More stones were cleaned, as they belonged to people who appeared to be family members. The mood of the volunteers was that of...
pleasantviewrealty.com
637 Western Avenue Random Lake WI
WALKING IN THE DOOR STEALS YOUR HEART AWAY! Spectacular, Quality, Old World Charm with Stunning Natural Woodwork! Built-in Book Cases, Hutch, Windows with Stained Glass and Beveled Glass. Gas Fireplace flanked by Bookcases. Vintage Lighting Fixtures, Hardwood Floors. Wow! UNIQUE HOME w/Mother-in-law Quarters. Inside stairway connects to the upstairs. This is zoned Single Family. Could be a 5-6 bedroom, 2 bath home with a Family Room up. Has smaller rooms for sewing room/office/playroom, whatever your needs. Big closets. 2 full baths, Full basement with 11 course block walls to possibly make a recreation room, or? Extra wiring put in for basement workshop. 2.5 garage, garden shed, raised gardens, all on 0.38 acre. Close to Schools. A ”Must See” to understand and appreciate.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
Axe-throwing venue works to keep patrons safe
As axe-throwing venues become more popular, the facilities are taking steps to keep patrons safe. Fondy Axe, a new axe-throwing venue in Fond du Lac, is opening Saturday, Oct. 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library’s Microfilm Machine Out for Repairs
The following article was submitted by Meredith Gadzinski, an Adult Services Librarian at the Manitowoc Public Library. I’m really excited to share some of the new things we have done in our local history collection at MPL with you!. First of all, the newspaper-on-microfilm drawers have been re-organized and...
seehafernews.com
Arlene Williamson
Arlene Williamson, age 85, a Manitowoc resident, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Sylvan Crossings Assisted Living in Manitowoc. Arlene was born on May 27, 1937, in Manitowoc County, daughter of the late Ervin and Clara (Jaeger) Zastrow. On March 5, 1955, Arlene married Thomas Williamson at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2009.
seehafernews.com
EWC Tennis Champion Determined
Kohler won the Girls Tennis team title last week in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference. The Blue Bombers and Sheboygan Falls met for the undisputed championship and Kohler was able to defeat the Falcons 5-to-2. The ‘Bombers finished their league schedule with a perfect 9-&-0 record while Sheboygan Falls ended up...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
Comments / 0