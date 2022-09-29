Aaron Nola wasn't perfect on Monday. But he was close enough in a playoff-clincher for the Philadelphia Phillies. Nola pitched 6.2 perfect innings before Yordan Alvarez spoiled the party with a single in the seventh. He settled for a nine-strikeout, two-hit effort in a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros that clinched a wild-card berth for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber's leadoff home run turned out to be all the scoring Philadelphia needed on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO