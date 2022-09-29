Read full article on original website
Padres get past Giants thanks to seven-run eighth
Brandon Dixon triggered a seven-run eighth inning by breaking up a scoreless tie with a RBI double on Monday as
Tigers edge Mariners for third straight win
Javier Baez hit a two-run homer and Bryan Garcia, recalled from the minor leagues earlier in the day, put together
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Phillies end 11-year playoff drought as Aaron Nola flirts with perfect game
Aaron Nola wasn't perfect on Monday. But he was close enough in a playoff-clincher for the Philadelphia Phillies. Nola pitched 6.2 perfect innings before Yordan Alvarez spoiled the party with a single in the seventh. He settled for a nine-strikeout, two-hit effort in a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros that clinched a wild-card berth for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber's leadoff home run turned out to be all the scoring Philadelphia needed on Monday.
Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges Let Qualifying Offer Expire
The Charlotte Hornets and Miles Bridges have allowed his $7.9 million qualifying offer making him a restricted free agent to expire.
