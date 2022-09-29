ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New State Fair Food Vendor Living His American Dream

When the State Fair of Texas opened today, Jesus Carmona experienced it through a completely new lens...as a food vendor. "I love food. I enjoy food. It's my passion," Carmona said. Carmona owns Milagro Tacos Cantina near Trinity Groves in Dallas. He moved here from Mexico when he was 17-years...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Odd? Are These The 7 Strangest Places To Visit In Texas?

Texas has been called a bunch of things. Strange? Um, not sure about that one. But, every state does have its share of STRANGE and I guess TEXAS is not an exemption to that. According to this video, these are 7 of the Strangest Places In Texas. Have you visited any of these places on the list? Here is the list in no particular order, they are all strange!
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022

There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Renaissance Festival to kick off Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off Oct. 8 loaded with nostalgia. Over 400 stores, restaurants, pubs and experiences will be open to the public at the festival. Those who have attended the festival in previous years have learned to create armor, leather goods, blow glass, and other 16th-century activities. […]
HOUSTON, TX
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Oct. 3, 2022: Texas FEMA team deployed to help in Florida

We hear from a member of Texas A&M Task Force One, which was deployed to Florida just before Hurricane Ian made landfall. Also: We take a look back at the top talking points in the gubernatorial debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke on Friday night, and whether it will have any impact come November. And: An Associated Press investigation finds disarray and dysfunction in the Texas attorney general’s office.
TEXAS STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Texas May Turn Into A Blue State Led By Democrats ( Opinion)

The 2016 presidential election proved that Texas is no longer a solidly red state. Hillary Clinton won 52 percent of the vote in Harris County, home to Houston, and came within nine points of Donald Trump statewide. This shift is thanks in part to the state's growing Hispanic, African-American, and Asian population fueled by immigration, which has been voting increasingly Democratic in recent years.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso. Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping. Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16...
EL PASO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here Are the Texas Cities That Swear the Most and the Least

Holy shhhhhh! Three Texas cities made the list of the top cities that swear the most in the country. And two of those three cities are in the Metroplex. While most cultures consider the use of profanity to be inappropriate, most people admit they still do it. Before we get...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
SEGUIN, TX
Dallas Observer

The Essential Tasting Guide to the State Fair of Texas

Each year Big Tex and his cronies work hard to make sure we ingest as many calories as possible while visiting the State Fair of Texas. Here's a guide we put together to make their hard work pay off and to ensure your visit is productively indulgent. You could just...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt

WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
WESLACO, TX

