ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A service opportunity for all ages brings almost 100 people to volunteer their day collecting seeds from native wildflowers and grasses in Rockton. Officials say those seeds will then be stored over the winter, where they will later be used for future prairie plantings at various Natural Land Institute preserves. Organizers believe the event is a great activity for anyone and everyone, and an even better opportunity to spend the day outside to learn more about all the beauty that comes in nature.

ROCKTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO