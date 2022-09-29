Read full article on original website
20-year-old man gets eight years for felony gun charge in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man arrested in 2021 with outstanding warrants and gun charges was sentenced to federal prison on Monday. Thomas Brooks II, 20, of Rockford pleaded guilty earlier this year to illegal firearm possession. A previously convicted felon, Brooks is prohibited to possess firearms. In the plea...
Former Winnebago Co. GOP Chairperson arrested on felony charges
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former Winnebago County Republican Central Committee Chairperson Eli Nicolosi is arrested on felony charges after he allegedly attacked a man Sunday night. According to a criminal complaint filed in Winnebago County, Nicolosi’s wife called 9-1-1 saying her husband beat up her boyfriend at the family’s Loves...
Beloit police: No charges in 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - No one faces charges in the death of a four-year-old hit by a vehicle Saturday outside a Beloit sports complex. “This wasn’t a situation of speeding or distracted driving,” the Beloit Police Department shared Monday in a news release via Facebook. Investigators say the...
Dixon man faces felony arson charges after house fire
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 42-year-old Dixon man was arrested Monday in connection with a house fire last week. John Sandusky is accused of starting the fire. He faces two felony arson charges in connection with the incident. Dixon police and firefighters responded Thursday, Sept. 29 to the 400 block...
Lee County woman among two dead in two-vehicle crash
SUBLETTE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people died and one was seriously injured in a devastating Lee County crash on Saturday. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 3 p.m. Saturday, October 1, to the intersection of La Moille and Maytown roads for a fatal crash. Deputies say that a...
Fire to Rockford home causes $50,000 in damages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford firefighters were able to put out a fire in about ten minutes in the 800 block of Emerson Drive, but not before the home suffered about $50,000 in damages. Crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. The two people living at the home were able to get out safely; but the residence sustained heavy heat, smoke and water damage as a result of the fire. The Red Cross is helping find a place to stay for the two displaced adults.
The Comeback Kids: Dave Pedersen and Maze Books
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dave Pedersen has worked several jobs across a multitude of industries and now he’s back home with his fascination for writing and reading along for the ride. Dave’s newest venture is in downtown Rockford where you’re encouraged to go in with an open mind to find your latest read.
A ‘Walk to Remember’ those who died too soon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A lot of walking but also a lot of hugging this Sunday for parents that had to do the unthinkable; burying their children, but they refuse to bury their memories. The annual event at the YMCA honors those who have experienced the death of newborns, stillborns,...
Up to $25 per hour for seasonal jobs at UPS in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hiring is underway at UPS for the holiday season. The company will host a hiring event this weekend in Rockford to fill 1500 seasonal positions. From 9 to noon on Saturday, October 7, and from 8 to 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, UPS will host a job fair at 5497 Kishwaukee Rd. in Rockford.
OSF HealthCare and Pink Heals hosts parade for four-year-old on hospice
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF HealthCare Medical Center in Rockford and Pink Heals partnered up to host a fire truck parade for a four-year-old girl on hospice care. Dozens of community members and local law enforcement surprise Aliyah at her home. OFS HealthCare hospice manager Barb Johnsons says, she is one of the younger patients that’s been on hospice in Rockford. Johnson says that’s why today’s parade was even more important to sponsor, so Aliyah and her family can have something special to remember.
First craft cannabis grow house opens in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The marijuana industry rakes in millions of dollars for Illinois each year, and Rockford’s marijuana economy is growing with the introduction of a new grow house. Star Buds is a craft grow company with an ownership that is 66% black. The company expects to bring...
Rockton Hanz Brew Fest makes comeback after three years
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockton beer festival that celebrates the life of a man murdered back in 2014, makes a comeback for the first time in three years since the beginning of COVID-19. Family members of 37-year-old Todd Hansmeier, kick off the Hanz Brew Fest at Settlers Park. Beer enthusiasts were invited to enjoy food, drinks and entertainment; all the things they say Todd loved most.
Rockford pumpkin carver to appear on Food Network
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Food Network’s upcoming shows is about to feature a Rockford man as one of its contestants. Lincoln Bias is one of seven carving enthusiasts who will compete weekly for a $25,000 grand prize in the third season of ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’. On top of the money. Bias plays for the champion title.
Community members volunteer to work in nature at Fall Harvest Day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A service opportunity for all ages brings almost 100 people to volunteer their day collecting seeds from native wildflowers and grasses in Rockton. Officials say those seeds will then be stored over the winter, where they will later be used for future prairie plantings at various Natural Land Institute preserves. Organizers believe the event is a great activity for anyone and everyone, and an even better opportunity to spend the day outside to learn more about all the beauty that comes in nature.
Sunny, mild pattern to continue well into the week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As weekends go, they simply don’t get much better than this! The Stateline was treated to wall-to-wall sunshine both Saturday and Sunday to go along with temperatures right where they should be as we open the month of October. There’s little reason to believe there’ll...
Edgebrook is “brewing” up a sweet treat at it’s annual arts and crafts fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Edgebrook Center in Rockford kicks off Autumn with it’s forty-fifth annual Cider Cinnamon Arts and Crafts fair. Those who come out enjoyed live music while shopping for various pieces of art, jewelry, décor and more from dozens of vendors. Saturday is the first dat out of the two day festival at the Edgebrook Center, and organizers say they expect to see large crowds Sunday after seeing today’s turn out.
Mild stretch nearing its end, major cool down looms
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a stretch it has been of late! Sunshine has been in no short supply for the better part of the week, and temperatures have responded in fine fashion!. Temperatures returned to the lower 70s Monday, the ninth straight day without so much as a raindrop...
