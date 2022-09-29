Read full article on original website
This eye-catching side table is like a geometric puzzle for your stuff
Just by their name, you’d almost think that side tables are like sidekicks to your furniture. They serve a useful purpose, for sure, but they’re not exactly critical unless you really designed a room around them. They’re sometimes even hidden in corners where only their tops are seen and accessible. Of course, it’s entirely possible to have side tables become the center of attraction, especially if they look good enough to warrant moving away from the sidelines. They can also do more than just be pieces of furniture you place items on top, just like this side table that provides more than one functionality with a very unique visual. In fact, its unusual form warrants it to be a living room centerpiece, which means it can be more than just a table on the sides.
3D-printed spectacle frames come with a hollow honeycomb design that’s made to fit your face
The process of finding the right pair of spectacles still seems to be stuck in the dark ages. It’s strange that even in the year 2022, we have to try out every single pair of spectacles until we find the ‘right pair’. Seems oddly archaic, doesn’t it? Well, Bezier is providing a rather new-age solution to a problem that hasn’t entirely been overhauled yet. Bezier takes care of the entire spectacle-choosing ordeal by bringing algorithmic scanning and generative design into the equation.
Inspired by origami, this conceptual lunar research facility unfolds like a traditional Japanese folding fan
A lot of lunar research facilities or architecture on the moon have been created in the past few years. Each concept is always more innovative than the previous one, and architects/designers leave no stone unturned in creating lunar architecture that has been specifically designed to take people by storm! In a world of extravagant concepts, a simple yet smart concept I recently came across was by Jakub Pietryszyn. Called ‘Nishakara’, it functions as a lunar research facility and was designed by him during an AAKA space architecture workshop, with his co-creator Aakansha.
Decorative chair made of now-useless CDs and DVDs give off colorful sheen
How you react to CDs or compact discs probably depends on how old you are. It can range from nostalgia to “what’s a CD??” but we all probably know that this is mostly, already a thing of the past. There are still probably a lot of CDs lying around and because of their material, they’re just going to the trash heap and stay there for a long time. Fortunately, there are still people out there who are still thinking of ways to recycle and up-cycle things like these.
This Cybertruck-inspired gaming mouse is built like a tank!
I’m not sure if this one’s bulletproof though…. Meet Battletank, a heavy-duty gaming mouse built with purpose. The purpose being to absolutely dominate on the virtual battleground. It sports a unique paneled design that takes inspiration from armored vehicles like tanks (although the Cybertruck definitely feels like a strong point of reference here). The paneled design allows the Battletank Gaming Mouse to have up to 4 buttons and a scroll wheel, along with a set of LEDs on the front that light up when the mouse is connected to a device.
These playful pendant lamps are like a metaphor for finding balance in life
Everything in nature exists in equilibrium, at least without the interference of mankind. The passing of the seasons, life and death, hot and cold, all of these seem to balance each other out. Even when there seems to be chaos or imbalance, nature always finds a way to harmonize things. Balance just feels natural to us, and many people try to find ways to bring that into their lives, both on a psychological level as well as aesthetically. It doesn’t always work the way we wish it did, but we always hope that our life will find its way back to equilibrium, just like these vibrant and colorful lamps that bring not just light but also a delight to our eyes.
Teenage Engineering and Love Hultén debut a heartbeat rhyming machine for World Heart’s Day
Congenital heart disease is a common birth defect most of us are not even familiar with. Lack of awareness maybe? We don’t come across the term until there is a child in the family with abnormalities in the heart rhythm or with unexplained blue-tinted skin. It’s then that the alarm bells ring.
Top 10 sustainable designs you need in your daily life
Our unhealthy practices and way of living are truly harmful to the environment and have been slowly leading to its deterioration. And the world has been changing (for the worse) because of this. Hence, it is extremely important to live sustainably and consciously and to take care of the environment. Integrating sustainability into our day-to-day lives has become crucial! And we can do this in various ways. Designers and creators are coming up with sustainable alternatives for almost everything! Every product that is necessary and utilized by us in our everyday routine has an eco-friendly alternative to it. Replacing our usual mass-produced designs with these greener options will make a huge difference to the environment and Mother Earth. From soap packaging made using artichoke waste to sustainable bio-leather – we’ve curated a whole collection of sustainable product designs to help you go green!
Stem concept is a wireless charger, candle warmer, lamp in one
Most people probably love products that serve more than one purpose. While there are things that can just be one thing in your life, if you can use it for other things, then it’s definitely a bonus. This is especially true if you live in a small space or if you’re trying to live a more minimalist lifestyle. It’s even more of a bonus if the purposes of the object or device are both functional and decorative as it hits even more birds with just one stone, or in this case, one “stem”.
Logitech’s low-profile mechanical keyboard designed specifically for the Mac offers quieter typing experience
I don’t personally fancy keyboards without the palm rest. If you’re a Mac user with no such bias, Logitech has a Bluetooth keyboard you can’t resist. There are two reasons: It’s the first Logi keyboard fully compatible with macOS and iPadOS; and secondly, it brings to Mac the enhanced durability and sublime typing experience PC users relish with Logitech’s mechanical keyboards.
This advanced neckband helps cool your body to maintain peak performance
Nothing can be more distressing and demotivating than having to do physical or mental work on a hot day. Our bodies become lethargic, and our minds try to daydream of better days. Sometimes, that condition can even be dangerous, such as when you start to feel drowsy while driving. There is a variety of cooling solutions available these days, ranging from electric fans to air conditioners, but few of them can claim to lower your body temperature in a quick yet comfortable manner. They might even cause other issues, such as allergies or colds. That kind of discomfort, however, might now be a thing of the past, thanks to this innovation that cools your body in a novel way, bringing the world’s first-ever technology to focus on cooling one of the most heat-sensitive body part: your neck.
Google Gboard Bar is a ridiculous keyboard that you can actually build yourself
The computer keyboard hasn’t changed its design significantly ever since it was first invented. Its layout, in particular, has remained the same typewriter arrangement with just a few variations. It’s definitely not the most ergonomic, nor is it the most efficient. Fortunately, there have been a few attempts to substantially reinvent the keyboard, though they remain niche and, at times, a bit expensive. With today’s technologies, however, it is certainly easier to create your own keyboard, which is what a few lovely Googlers in Japan have attempted to do. But rather than a simple reorganization of the keys, this Gboard Bar, named after the virtual keyboard on Android and iOS, reimagines the venerable keyboard from the ground up, leading to a design that’s just out of this world and, perhaps, even out of your desk.
This all-black cabin in the woods in British Columbia was built to support a slow-paced and calm life
Nestled in Bowen Island, British Colombia is a beautiful cabin in the woods designed by SM Studio. Named Forest House, the cabin is deeply influenced by SM Studio’s philosophy of creating low-energy sustainable homes that are built by causing minimal disturbance to the site they are located on. The utilization of natural materials and incorporation of highly insulated interiors is also something SM Studio is committed to. And, the Forest House is the physical culmination of all these ideals.
Eco-friendly soap packaging uses artichoke waste, peapods
As we continue to consume essentials like toothpaste, shampoo, skincare, etc, one thing that we’ll continue to acquire is the plastic that comes with all their packaging. There are companies and brands that have become more conscious about these things over the years but there’s still a lot of non-biodegradable waste out there. While we can’t totally get rid of them with one solution, researchers and product designers are trying to come up with more sustainable alternatives.
