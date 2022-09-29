Just by their name, you’d almost think that side tables are like sidekicks to your furniture. They serve a useful purpose, for sure, but they’re not exactly critical unless you really designed a room around them. They’re sometimes even hidden in corners where only their tops are seen and accessible. Of course, it’s entirely possible to have side tables become the center of attraction, especially if they look good enough to warrant moving away from the sidelines. They can also do more than just be pieces of furniture you place items on top, just like this side table that provides more than one functionality with a very unique visual. In fact, its unusual form warrants it to be a living room centerpiece, which means it can be more than just a table on the sides.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO