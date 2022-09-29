Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Arizona: Tornado Damages Homes, Power Lost in Dust Storms
WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Up to 10 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down in northern Arizona Monday while around Phoenix, dust storms caused downed power lines, fires and cut power to thousands, authorities said. The National Weather Service said a strong line of thunderstorms hit northwestern Coconino...
US News and World Report
2 Hurt When Helicopter Crashes in Yard of California Home
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A helicopter spun out of control and crashed in the front yard of a home in central California, hurting a pilot and passenger, authorities said. The helicopter clipped the edge of the house and sheared off the top of a palm tree before crashing and coming to rest on its side in southeast Fresno around 10 a.m. Saturday, said police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.
3 Dead After Small Plane Crashes into Minnesota Home: 'It's Gut-Wrenching,' Says Homeowner
The two occupants who were home at the time were unharmed in the fatal Minnesota plane crash Three people have died after a small plane crashed into a home in Minnesota. On Saturday night, just before 12 a.m., the control tower at Duluth International Airport notified the Hermantown Police Department of an aircraft that was no longer on their radar and believed to have crashed. After being told the last known location of the plane, which was approximately 1.5 miles from the airport, authorities and the town's fire department headed to the...
Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]
Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
US News and World Report
Police: Man Died Jumping From Mississippi Bridge Amid Chase
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. told The Sun Herald. He identified the man as 50-year-old James Thomas Edwards of Morgan City, Louisiana.
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
US News and World Report
Three Members of NW Indiana Family Killed in Head-On Crash.
INDIANOLA, Ill. (AP) — Three members of a northwest Indiana family died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois, authorities said. Lee J. Hall, 52; Felisha J. Hall, 46; and their daughter, Madison G. Hall, 18, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said.
blackchronicle.com
COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day
DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
High school football team forfeits game after video surfaces of players acting out "slave auction"
YUBA CITY – A Northern California high school football team has forfeited their next game and is under investigation after video surfaced of players acting out a slave auction. The Yuba City Unified School District said they got a copy of the recording on Thursday. It allegedly shows members of the River Valley High School football team acting out a "slave auction," the district says. No other description of the video was given by the district, but officials are calling it "reprehensible." "The recording clearly demonstrates that this situation was orchestrated and organized, which underscores my concern that students spent...
US News and World Report
Nevada County's Plans to Hand-Count Early Ballots Challenged
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural county in Nevada where conspiracy theories about voting machines run deep is planning to start hand-counting its mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day, a process that risks public release of early voting results. Several voting and civil rights groups said Monday they...
3 rescued, 20 missing after boat sinks off Florida during hurricane
A boat carrying migrants sank and left 23 people missing just hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, U.S. Border Patrol said Wednesday. Three people were later rescued and four people on the boat were able to swim to shore, officials said."U.S. Border Patrol agents... responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida," Miami Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said on Twitter. "Four Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather."Three people were rescued in the water about two miles south of Boca Chica, the Coast Guard said at 3:30 p.m. They were...
Chilling update as bodies recovered from horror plane crash that killed ten
THE remains of several victims who were killed in a horrifying plane crash in Washington state have been recovered from the water where the aircraft went down. On September 4, a floatplane crashed in Puget Sound near Whidbey Island, Washington, killing the pilot and all nine passengers. Island County Emergency...
US News and World Report
Body of 2-Year-Old Boy Recovered From Northern Indiana Creek
MONON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 2-year-old boy has been recovered from a northern Indiana creek, the state Department of Natural Resources says. White County emergency dispatchers received a 911 call around 5 p.m. Friday about an unresponsive child who was pulled from Big Monon Creek in the White County town of Monon, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis, the department said.
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. September 28, 2022. Editorial: Vote Yes on Prop 1 to reform state government. Michigan voters adopted term limits in 1992 to put firm caps on the amount of time elected officials could stay in state offices. It’s been a disaster. The failure of term limits is one...
