The two occupants who were home at the time were unharmed in the fatal Minnesota plane crash Three people have died after a small plane crashed into a home in Minnesota. On Saturday night, just before 12 a.m., the control tower at Duluth International Airport notified the Hermantown Police Department of an aircraft that was no longer on their radar and believed to have crashed. After being told the last known location of the plane, which was approximately 1.5 miles from the airport, authorities and the town's fire department headed to the...

