Jackson police investigate Sunday robbery at Huck’s gas station
JACKSON, Tenn. — According to the Jackson Police Department, a robbery took place Sunday at a local gas station. In a social media post, JPD says officers responded to a robbery at Huck’s, a convenience store located at 7 Ridgecrest Road around 11:30 a.m. According to police, two...
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/30/22 – 10/03/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/30/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/03/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Man arrested after Covington shooting
UPDATE: Covington Police say Jordon Grant surrendered to detectives Monday. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence. Grant is being held without bond until he is arraigned on Tuesday. Police say the victim is […]
westkentuckystar.com
Tennessee man charged with drug, traffic offenses after Graves traffic stop
A traffic stop early Sunday morning in Graves County resulted in charges for a Tennessee man. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at approximately 12:47 am, just west of US 45 North. During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered. The driver,...
Police investigate series of auto thefts, burglaries in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a series of auto thefts and burglaries that occurred overnight on September 26, 2022. According to police, the incidents took place in the north Jackson area, where the suspect stole firearms and body armor from unlocked vehicles. Security camera footage...
Fire department talks Safe Haven Baby Boxes at Rotary Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — A rotary club meeting takes place at local hotel. Earlier Monday, the Old Hickory Rotary Club had a meeting at the DoubleTree Hotel. The guest speakers were Jackson Fire Department training officer Jana Compton and Jackson Med-Link West Tennessee Healthcare Communications Supervisor Christy Tillman. The meeting...
Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
Carroll Co. Mayor, Bethel President designate October as Domestic Violence Awareness month
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program, also known as WRAP, joins in a month-long national campaign to educate communities and campuses across West Tennessee. Monday, Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler, along with President Walter Butler of Bethel University, have written and signed a proclamation to...
Man accused of killing girlfriend, staging it as suicide sentenced to 16.5 years
Note: This story has been updated to correct the length of the sentence. Incorrect information was originally provided by online court records. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyer County man has been sentenced for the 2017 death of his former girlfriend. On Wednesday, Jason Chase Riley was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison […]
Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
JMC library event will feature local author
JACKSON, Tenn. – JMC Library will feature a special West TN author. According to information from the Jackson-Madison County Library, the Friends of the Library have a special guest speaker lined up for its first Thursday program in October. On October 6, at 12:00 p.m. the library will welcome...
Community remembers legacy of James “Super” Wolfe
JACKSON, Tenn. — James Wolfe had many different names in the Jackson community, but he was most commonly referred to as “Super Wolfe.” The nickname came from his time playing football at Lane College in the 60s and it followed him into radio. While playing for Lane College, he earned an All American honor in Football in 1972 and made “Who’s Who” in American colleges and universities. He also pledged Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in 1970, because he firmly “believes in culture for service and service to humanity.”
Flea market returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local flea market hits the fairgrounds. Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market was held this weekend. A large number of vendors were in attendance with a lot of the community there to be seen. The vendors there had a great deal to offer. There was food, beauty...
Local university hosts a special walk event
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local university hosts walk for Alzheimer’s. Union University held a walk event today to help fund and fight Alzheimer’s. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event started at 10:00 a.m. with many people eager to show their support to end this terrible disease. The walk...
Protecting your information amid a rise in cyber threats
JACKSON, Tenn. — With cyber threats on the rise, we talk with one professional about things you could do to keep your information safe. Cyber threats are any technology based threat against companies, individuals, or businesses. Cyber threats affect people in many ways, such as stealing banking information or even industrial control system manipulation.
Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Remember Me Walk (Jackson) Lane College Homecoming Week (Jackson) Maurice Manning Poetry Reading (Jackson) Arts & Crafts for Grownups (Jackson) Tuesday, October 4. Mars Quest Planetarium Show (Jackson)
20th annual KJ100 bike tour returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local college hosts bike ride event. Known as the Kent Jones 100 Bicycle Century Tour +5K, the up to 100-mile bicycle ride, serves as a fundraiser for the JSCC foundation, raising money for student financial assistance. The bicycle tour began at 8:00 a.m. with many riders in...
Local animal shelter waives adoption fees amid overcrowding
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local animal shelter overflowing with rescues is taking steps to get them adopted. “Our shelter is packed full,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society Board Member Tiffany Pursell. “We have been well over capacity for a while now, but we are kind of at a point where we can’t continue to maintain. We are, as of today, at 110 dogs.”
Prayer service kicks off Homecoming week at Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college holds a prayer service to open homecoming. Lane College is excited to start celebrating homecoming week. Monday morning, the college had a prayer service to kick the week off. Several students were in attendance to show their support and school spirit. The prayer...
Lane College prepares for Homecoming with midnight tradition
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students of a local college are excited to come together as they kick off their homecoming week. Lane College Student Government hosted a fun annual brunch on Sunday for their fellow students, before their takeover glow and light party. “This is the midnight breakfast, and the...
