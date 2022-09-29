ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Peyton & Eli Were LOVING Bobby Wagner’s Hit On Streaker During Monday Night Football

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Monday Night Football is underway tonight as the Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West divisional matchup. It’s been a bit of a snoozefest through the first half with the Rams struggling to put up much offense (I took the Rams moneyline… it’s not looking good). Anyways, perhaps the most exciting moment of the game so far was when an idiot streaker ran on the field with a […] The post Peyton & Eli Were LOVING Bobby Wagner’s Hit On Streaker During Monday Night Football first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Associated Press

Braves miss chance to clinch NL East, lose 4-0 to Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Luzardo struck out 12 in six innings, Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Miami Marlins prevented Atlanta from clinching its fifth straight NL East title by beating the Braves 4-0 on Monday night. After sweeping the rival Mets at home over the weekend, Atlanta arrived in Miami needing one win or a New York loss to wrap up the division crown and a first-round playoff bye. But the Braves were unable to solve Luzardo or slow De La Cruz — and the Mets were rained out at home against Washington. New York is 1 1/2 games behind Atlanta heading into Tuesday’s doubleheader versus the last-place Nationals, while the Braves will play the second of three games at fourth-place Miami. Dansby Swanson had two of Atlanta’s four hits, all off Luzardo (4-7). Braves sluggers Austin Riley and Matt Olson struck out three times each against the left-hander, who walked one in his first win since Aug. 7.
