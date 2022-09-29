Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Las Cruces Council votes against removing cannabis buffer between residential areas
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Las Cruces City Council voted against removing the 300 foot buffer between a cannabis shops and residential areas. The City’s Community Development Department clarified that the council is not voting on the distance between childcare or schools to cannabis shops and they are not talking about consumption outdoors. The […]
KFOX 14
City of Las Cruces plans to continue growing the downtown area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The downtown area of Las Cruces has been a popular area for both residents and tourists, and the city plans to invest in the already flourishing area. On Monday, Las Cruces City Council plans to approve the purchase of a property that is currently...
El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
elpasoinc.com
On the line with the El Paso Border Patrol
It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lascruces.com
Las Cruces Bucket List: Murals of the Mesilla Valley
The Mesilla Valley is a work of art, from the rows of pecan trees and chile plants that dance under the majestic blue sky to the short and spectacular color explosions on the mountains during a desert sunset to the way the Organ Mountains seem to stand at attention just a little bit more before dawn breaks, beckoning our fair city to rise with the sun. While Mother Nature bestowed beauty upon our valley, it is the people, residents, and artists that interpret our culture and our community, weaving our stories like fabric to make up the tapestry that is the Mesilla Valley.
KVIA
3 sent to hospital with minor injuries in northeast crash
EL PASO, Texas — A three-car crash in the northeast sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and closed down a portion of a busy thoroughfare. El Paso safety officials say three cars crashed at the intersection of Fred Wilson and Dyer. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces City Council to vote on removing zoning requirement for cannabis shops
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces City Council is considering removing a city ordinance that dictates where cannabis businesses can set up shop. On Monday afternoon, the Las Cruces City Council will meet and vote on removing the ordinance requiring cannabis businesses to keep a 300 foot distance between other cannabis shops as well as residential neighborhoods.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Cruces metro area
The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tap Truck can be rented for all events in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Tap truck has five taps that can be filled with any beverage of your choice. The truck can be rented for all events including weddings, holiday parties, birthdays, and more. When you rent the truck for an event, you can choose up to five drinks on tap. The drinks can be […]
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
KVIA
Volunteers from local schools and non-profits help pull weeds from city medians
EL PASO, Texas - Schools and non-profits are being asked to help clear weeds across the city of El Paso...and the city says they need the extra hands due to ongoing staffing shortages. “We had a wide range of people come out this morning just to help and clean the...
El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - During Tuesday's city council meeting, City Representative and Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein requested the City Council’s approval to direct city staff from El Paso to develop a solution in coordination with the City of Sunland Park to mitigate traffic congestion on Frontera Road before Sun River Estates Subdivision Preliminary The post El Paso and City of Sunland Park staff asked to come up with a solution to mitigate traffic congestion appeared first on KVIA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10. Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
“Parents on patrol” program to launch at Gadsden ISD
ANTHONY, New Mexico -- An initiative dubbed "Parents on Patrol" or "POP" will begin Friday for the Gadsden Independent School District. The POP program recruits parents of students that attend schools in the district to be an extra set of eyes and ears around campuses. The program runs on a volunteer basis. Duties include checking The post “Parents on patrol” program to launch at Gadsden ISD appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Man thrown from motorcycle, run over in deadly I-10 crash
EL PASO, Texas -- A man was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on the opposite side of I-10 before he was run over by a car Sunday night, according to El Paso police. It happened at 8 p.m. on I-10 east at Lee Trevino. Investigators say 38-year-old Martin De...
KVIA
Reports of shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its City
By now, you have heard about the migrants entering in large numbers into El Paso. What you haven’t heard from public officials is not always 100% correct. Sometimes you need to read between the lines or do some research on your own.
KVIA
EPFD, OEM encouraging El Paso families to be prepared in case of an emergency
EL PASO, Texas -- September is National Preparedness Month. It's an important time to discuss plans with you and your family to be proactive. "The biggest tip is to always be ready. You never know when a disaster or an emergency is going to happen. So it's better to be prepared and be prepared," said Brandon Donat, an Emergency Management Specialist with the El Paso Office of Emergency Management.
NM XC: Organ Mountain with top two boy runners at Mayfield Invitational
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Organ Mountain High School had the top two boys runners at the Mayfield Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Las Cruces. Corbin Coombs was the overall boys winner with a time of 15 minutes, 57.57 seconds over the 3.1-mile course. Teammate Jeron Wisner was second (16:10.57), and Jake […]
Legal cannabis sales impacts traffic for El Paso CBD stores
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It has now been six months since New Mexico has legalized recreational marijuana sales. From April to August, the state has seen over $40 million in sales. The top three cities with the most sales include Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, reaching between $3 million and $14 million. Duke […]
Comments / 0