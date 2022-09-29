ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

3 men arrested for robbery on Old Taylor Road

On Sept. 29, the Oxford Police Department received a call about a robbery taking place at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. Within two minutes of the call being dispatched, officers arrived on scene and located several males running towards a vehicle matching the description the caller gave. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle before the vehicle left the apartment complex, and an investigation ensued after the vehicle was stopped.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #317 – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Teens arrested after Southaven police chase

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Man cashes stolen checks worth nearly $100K: SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of cashing over 40 stolen checks and making off with nearly $100,000. William Vescovi, 43, is facing several charges, including theft of property $60,000 – $250,000 and forgery. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on June 17, a man reported a burglary at his home on Humphrey […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Eupora Police share image after fatal shooting

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Eupora released a surveillance image of an individual who may have played a part in the fatal shooting of Daimian Britt. The image shows the individual running away and doesn’t show the person’s face or any other distinguishing features. Police officers found...
EUPORA, MS
actionnews5.com

18-year-old charged, another on the run, after shooting at intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old is behind bars, and another is wanted following accusations of a shooting involving a woman and her son while they were driving in Memphis. Shelby County Jail records show Conner Johnson is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission/attempt...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found guilty after former DeSoto County deputy hit by car

This story has been corrected to reflect that Austin Eldridge is a former DeSoto County deputy. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman was found guilty of DUI resulting in permanent injury Wednesday after a former DeSoto County deputy was struck while he was changing a tire on I-269 in 2021. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Former Yalobusha County sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. He entered the plea and the court accepted it, according to court documents dated Sept. 8. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14 in Batesville. The former sheriff faces a maximum...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Body found in burning car in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. Officials […]
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Driver airlifted after Marshall Co. bus crash

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A driver was airlifted after a bus crash in Marshall County. Marshall County Schools says all students have been released to their parents. The bus driver was the only person injured. Due to the crash, the HW Byers Homecoming Parade has been canceled.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Former TN assistant police chief arrested for stalking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Assistant Chief of Police of Moscow, Tennessee, was arrested for stalking a woman in Memphis. Tony Anderson, 37, was arrested September 16. Memphis Police officers responded to a report of stalking at the Ridgeway Station precinct at around 8 p.m. September 14. According to a report from the Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN

