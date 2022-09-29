Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
3 men arrested for robbery on Old Taylor Road
On Sept. 29, the Oxford Police Department received a call about a robbery taking place at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. Within two minutes of the call being dispatched, officers arrived on scene and located several males running towards a vehicle matching the description the caller gave. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle before the vehicle left the apartment complex, and an investigation ensued after the vehicle was stopped.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Sept. 27 – Oct. 3
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #317 – […]
Teens arrested after Southaven police chase
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
Mississippi officials seek public’s help in credit card fraud investigation
Mississippi officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud investigation. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the New Albany Police Department posted the request on social media. The felony credit card fraud occurred at the New Albany Walmart on August 30,...
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Homecoming Parade Draws Thousands to the Square in Oxford
Homecoming parade in downtown Oxford drew students, fans and locals. This parade is the largest since 2019 in attendance. Ole Miss plays Kentucky at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1.
actionnews5.com
‘We’re losing employees to Amazon’: Shelby County Sheriff talks retention at crime commission meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced the city is looking to bring back the 1978 pension plan for first responders, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner is talking about retention at the Sheriff’s Office. “We’re losing employees just to Amazon because of our pension...
Man cashes stolen checks worth nearly $100K: SCSO
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of cashing over 40 stolen checks and making off with nearly $100,000. William Vescovi, 43, is facing several charges, including theft of property $60,000 – $250,000 and forgery. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on June 17, a man reported a burglary at his home on Humphrey […]
actionnews5.com
Senatobia police searching for persons of interest in gang-related shooting investigation
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - The Senatobia Police Department is searching for five persons of interest in a gang-related shooting investigation. The shooting took place on Friday, Sept. 23 in a Senatobia neighborhood, at the intersection of East Gilmore Street and Cox Street. The individuals pictured are considered persons of interest.
wtva.com
Eupora Police share image after fatal shooting
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Eupora released a surveillance image of an individual who may have played a part in the fatal shooting of Daimian Britt. The image shows the individual running away and doesn’t show the person’s face or any other distinguishing features. Police officers found...
actionnews5.com
18-year-old charged, another on the run, after shooting at intersection
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old is behind bars, and another is wanted following accusations of a shooting involving a woman and her son while they were driving in Memphis. Shelby County Jail records show Conner Johnson is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission/attempt...
Woman found guilty after former DeSoto County deputy hit by car
This story has been corrected to reflect that Austin Eldridge is a former DeSoto County deputy. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman was found guilty of DUI resulting in permanent injury Wednesday after a former DeSoto County deputy was struck while he was changing a tire on I-269 in 2021. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s […]
Mississippi grandmother charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild
A Mississippi grandmother has been charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild. On Sept. 2 the Tupelo Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services concerning a possible child abuse case. The child had been taken into the custody of CPS while the investigation was completed. On Sept. 26,...
wtva.com
Former Yalobusha County sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. He entered the plea and the court accepted it, according to court documents dated Sept. 8. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14 in Batesville. The former sheriff faces a maximum...
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
Body found in burning car in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. Officials […]
actionnews5.com
Driver airlifted after Marshall Co. bus crash
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A driver was airlifted after a bus crash in Marshall County. Marshall County Schools says all students have been released to their parents. The bus driver was the only person injured. Due to the crash, the HW Byers Homecoming Parade has been canceled.
Mississippi deputies arrest man on drug charges after he flees on foot from traffic stop
Mississippi deputies arrested a man on drug charges after he fled on foot during a traffic stop. On September 24th, 2022, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Verona area of Lee County and the driver was identified as 37-year-old Romeal Brinker. As the Deputy...
WLBT
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) - In 1991, a young man in Grenada, Mississippi, lost his life while working at a convenience store. Thirty-one years later, his killer could be released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His...
Former TN assistant police chief arrested for stalking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Assistant Chief of Police of Moscow, Tennessee, was arrested for stalking a woman in Memphis. Tony Anderson, 37, was arrested September 16. Memphis Police officers responded to a report of stalking at the Ridgeway Station precinct at around 8 p.m. September 14. According to a report from the Memphis Police […]
