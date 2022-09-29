Read full article on original website
Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
Tour bus crash injures musician Hardy, 3 others
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A tour bus carrying country music singer and songwriter Hardy and three others was involved in a crash that injured everyone on board. Hardy said on social media that all four people on the bus were treated for “significant injuries” suffered in the crash as they headed home from a Saturday night show in Bristol, Tennessee.
Prescribed burns Wednesday at North Chickamauga WMA
FALLING WATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Expect to see and smell a lot of smoke in the Hixson, Middle Valley, and Soddy-Daisy areas this Wednesday. TWRA warns that they will be setting several fires in the North Chickamauga Creek Wildlife Management Area then. They use the prescribed burns to control...
