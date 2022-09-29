New York social set mourns Gramercy Park Hotel at liquidation sale

The hottest place to be seen this week was the Gramercy Park Hotel’s liquidation sale.

The storied hotel — which housed guests including Madonna, the Rolling Stones and John F. Kennedy — closed during the pandemic, and an auctioneer hosted a days-long sale of its furniture, fixtures and fittings.

We’re told nightlife impresario Nur Khan — the creative director of the spot’s celebrity-friendly Rose Bar in the first decade of the century — was among the memento hunters. He threw a legendary concert series there that saw performances by Axl Rose, the Black Keys and Liza Minnelli.

Mercer Street Hospitality CEO John McDonald, event planner Bronson Van Wyck, and Avenue mag editor-in-chief Peter Davis were also seen perusing the items up for sale, which included everything from tables, desks, lamps and chairs to umbrellas.

The spot hosted a number of parties, this one for Pride, with designer Christian Siriano front and center. Getty Images for Rose Bar

Items are reportedly going for between $25 and $2,500.

The history of the spot will not be forgotten. The roof was the location of Humphrey Bogart’s wedding to his first wife, while Bob Dylan, David Bowie, the Clash, and Blondie all also stayed there.

Gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson was said to have held drug-fueled orgies there.

There were a number of concerts held at the Rose Bar. Getty Images for Rose Bar

Back in 2009, Page Six spotted Anne Hathaway “smoking cigarettes and playing pool” at the bar.

Our spies saw Derek Jeter courting his now-wife Hannah Davis there , and in 2018 we caught Lady Gaga doing a surprise performance .

The hotel, opened in 1925, was built on the spot where writer Edith Wharton and architect Sanford White once lived. Herbert Weissberg bought it in 1958 and ran it until a year before his death in 2003.

It was purchased by Aby Rosen and Ian Schrager. In 2010, Schrager sold his interest to Rosen.