ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jen Shah doubles down on unproven allegation that Lisa Barlow called son the N-word

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0QPQ_0iFma0IN00

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah claimed it was Lisa Barlow who called her son the N-word.

“I don’t want anyone looking after my kids that calls them the n-word,” the embattled reality TV icon, 48, tweeted on Wednesday , tagging Barlow.

However, a source told Page Six on Thursday that Shah’s allegation is untrue and Barlow did not use the slur.

The allegation followed Barlow’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” where she told host Andy Cohen she would be open to remaining in contact with Shah’s sons — Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19 — if their mom goes to prison for fraud.

“I don’t know really know Jen’s kids but I think they’re doing great things,” the Vida Tequila founder, 47, said.

Shah’s allegations first came to light last month during an Instagram Q&A session, where she urged fans to guess which one of her cast members allegedly made a series of racist comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPAns_0iFma0IN00
Shah made the allegation on Instagram, before doubling down in a tweet.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Aside from allegedly calling one of her sons the “N-word,” Shah claimed the “Housewife” said “there are different kinds of black people.”

“For example, ‘black people from Compton are different from black people from Salt Lake City (note…my husband is from Compton),” Shah alleged, seemingly alluding to the fact the person was referencing her husband, Coach Sharrieff, who is black.

I don’t want anyone looking after my kids that calls them the n-word @LisaBarlow7 #wwhl #rhoslc #naacp

— Jen Shah (@TheRealJenShah) September 29, 2022

The unidentified “Housewife” also allegedly donated to Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign “4 times” and compared Shah — who is of Tongan descent — to the Disney princess Moana.

“Your people have the coolest hair; can I touch it?” she claimed the co-star asked her, noting that she’s “got receipts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GxI6_0iFma0IN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipN5U_0iFma0IN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhACD_0iFma0IN00

Nevertheless, this isn’t the extent of Shah’s worries, as she recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing.

She appeared in front of US District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan federal court in July, where she changed her previous not guilty plea .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ngj5m_0iFma0IN00
Shah shares Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19, with her husband, Coach Shah.
Instagram/therealjenshah

Her sentencing is now scheduled for November.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

James Gunn ‘finally’ marries ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland

James Gunn got hitched! The filmmaker and Jennifer Holland have “finally” tied the knot after seven years together. “What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world,” the groom gushed via Instagram on Friday. “And, yes, that’s a moose that showed up as the ceremony began!” Gunn, 56, went on to write. “And also, yes, @originalfunko made our wedding cake toppers designed on our actual tux and gown.” Holland, 35, commented, “I love you @jamesgunn !” In a post of her own, the “Peacemaker” star wrote that she was “bursting at the seams” with gratitude after the “seamless and stunningly...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sarah Jessica Parker’s kids: Meet her 3 children with Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married since May 1997 — and the couple have three children to show for their longtime love. The duo met through the actress’ brothers’ Naked Angels theater company in 1991, and the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actor asked the “Sex and the City” star out on a date the following year. The couple’s eventual wedding, which took place at a Manhattan synagogue, was a surprise to all 100 guests, who thought they were simply attending a party. The duo went on to start their family in 2002, with the “And Just Like That” star showing...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Heather and Terry Dubrow cozy up in public amid cheating rumors

Heather and Terry Dubrow are proving they’re the happiest couple on Earth. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” twosome spent Saturday at Disneyland, where they put on a united front just one day after shutting down cheating rumors. Paparazzi captured the pair smiling, hugging and holding each other throughout the Anaheim, Calif., theme park, where they were seen walking around with family and friends. At one point, Heather and Terry decided to skip out on a water ride, instead opting to stay back, converse and cuddle. Both were dressed in all-black athleisure ensembles, which Heather completed with a white windbreaker. On Friday, “Fancy Pants” quieted...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
Page Six

Cara Delevingne, Margot Robbie at center of ‘brutal’ paparazzi scuffle

A paparazzo is accusing Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie’s pals of attacking him for trying to take photos of the model and actress in Argentina over the weekend. However, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ on Monday that the photographer was allegedly the aggressor in the incident and almost caused Delevingne, 30, and Robbie, 32, to get hurt themselves while boarding an Uber.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Married with Children’ star admits it was a ‘very misogynist show’

Amanda Bearse, who played Marcy Rhoades D’Arcy on “Married With Children,” says she understands why the show would be a victim of “cancel culture.” “It was a very misogynist show,” the actress told Page Six in a recent interview. “To me, there were some episodes and storylines that I really wasn’t a fan of … there is a bit of cancel culture around it, which to me is not inappropriate.” However, Bearse, 64, was quick to note that she’s “very grateful for that show for many reasons — mostly because it gave me my second career.” And that “second career” was directing. “Married With...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sarah Jessica Parker pays tribute to late stepdad: ‘You will be missed’

Sarah Jessica Parker penned a touching social media tribute to her late stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, on Friday. “Strong like a bull. Til the end,” the “Sex and the City” alum, 57, captioned an old black-and-white photo of her deceased relative on Instagram. She added that he died “at home and among all those who loved you dearly,” noting that he “will be missed always.” Parker concluded by telling her late stepdad that she and her family will “take good care” of her mother and Forste’s now-widow, Barbra Forste, whom she said her stepdad “worshipped for 54 years.” Following her touching words, friends and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Andy Cohen
Page Six

Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis fears people have ‘become desensitized’ to news

Mila Kunis fears people are becoming numb to the seemingly endless cascade of depressing news. “I think lots of things get normalized,” the Ukrainian-born actress told Page Six at Thursday’s premiere of “Luckiest Girl Alive,” regarding Russia’s invasion of her home country. “That’s the unfortunate truth of the times that we’re living in,” the “That ’70s Show” alum, who left Ukraine with her family at age 7, continued. “We’ve normalized a lot of news reports, and we become desensitized to a lot of things that are happening in the world.” The Golden Globe nominee, 39, added that she believes the invasion has...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Savannah Chrisley addresses rumors she’s dating country singer Matt Stell

Savannah Chrisley and Matt Stell are “better” off “as friends.” During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Highway,” the reality TV star was asked about her relationship with the country music star, 38, following rumors that the pair were romantically involved. “He’s just an awesome person,” Chrisley, 25, said, before revealing the pair did give dating a shot. “The waters were definitely tested. You got to date to know where you got to land.” Chrisley and Stell first met when she starred in his “Prayed For You” music video back in 2018, alongside her ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, 28. The reality star went on to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Sentencing#Manhattan#Reality Tv#Vida Tequila#Nbcu Photo Bank#Getty Images Aside
Page Six

Christina Haack slams Ant Anstead’s ‘manipulation tactics’ amid custody battle

Christina Haack said she’s “mentally exhausted” by ex-husband Ant Anstead’s “false allegations” after he claimed she’s exploiting their son, Hudson, on social media. The “Christina on the Coast” star responded to the former “Wheeler Dealers” host’s accusations in an Instagram post in which she announced she’d no longer share photos of 3-year-old Hudson. “I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me,” Haack wrote alongside a selfie she posted Sunday afternoon. “Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information.” The HGTV star, 39, said Anstead’s actions have had a...
TV SHOWS
Page Six

Why ‘Love Is Blind’ stars Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson are divorcing

“Love Is Blind” star Danielle Ruhl has given more insight into why she and Nick Thompson are divorcing. Ruhl clarified on social media that there was no infidelity on either party’s part, but she and Thompson instead suffered from “personality compatibility differences.” “I know a lot of people are wondering why we ended our relationship,” she said on her Instagram Story on Sunday. “It really did come to just personality compatibility differences.” Ruhl, 28, shared that the basic issue made it “even harder” because nothing concrete happened to make the relationship fall apart. “I live in this state of denial where it’s like, yeah,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kanye West wears ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt at surprise Yeezy show

Kanye West is making a statement. The rapper staged a surprise Yeezy fashion show on Monday in Paris, showcasing his Season 9 collection to much fanfare. Before the models appeared, West gave a speech while wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt emblazoned with the Pope’s face on the front and the same bedazzled flip-flops he sported last week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Paula Abdul says Kathy Hilton was ‘quirky’ even before joining ‘RHOBH’

Kathy Hilton’s “hunky dory” persona is the real deal, according to her good pal Paula Abdul.  “She’s always been quirky, even before ‘Housewives,’” the pop legend, 60, told Page Six exclusively at Thursday’s premiere of “Drag: The Musical” in Los Angeles.  Years before Hilton, 63, joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a “friend of” the cast in 2021, Abdul fronted her own Bravo reality series, “Hey Paula,” that aired for one season in 2007.  When asked if she and Hilton ever discuss their shared experience of being Bravolebrities, Abdul admitted, “Not at all.” Still, the Grammy winner raved that the socialite, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Julia Haart’s ex Silvio Scaglia engaged to Michelle-Marie Heinemann

Silvio Scaglia isn’t letting his ongoing blockbuster divorce from Netflix star Julia Haart get in the way of his latest love. After a whirlwind romance, the billionaire La Perla owner is engaged to blonde socialite, Michelle-Marie Heinemann, less than a year after his split from Haart. “Together for all eternity,” Heinemann posted via Instagram with a photo of the couple’s hands featuring her heart-shaped diamond ring. The shot also shows Scaglia wearing what looks to be a wedding band, and Heinemann wearing a diamond band as well. They are currently vacationing in French Polynesia. Haart, 51, filed for divorce from Scaglia...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Whoopi Goldberg: ‘The View’ is ‘calmer’ since Meghan McCain’s exit

Going to work has been less stressful for Whoopi Goldberg since Meghan McCain left “The View.” “It’s calmer because nobody wants to be that tired every day,” the EGOT winner, 66, told Page Six exclusively at the New York Film Festival premiere of “Till” on Saturday. McCain, 37, joined the ABC talk show in October 2017 and exited in August 2021 after four seasons. The daughter of late Republican Sen. John McCain often clashed with the other co-hosts, particularly Goldberg and Joy Behar. The former Fox News host revealed on “The Commentary Magazine Podcast” in August that the catalyst for quitting “The View”...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

146K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy