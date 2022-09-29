Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Airbnb hosts are sick of Airbnb, too
Airbnb hosts are facing an onslaught of frustrations born of renting out their properties to short-term guests. Certain guests have proven disrespectful of hosts' homes, with some squatting illegally — and getting away with it — and others trashing properties with Silly String, feces and more. Even if guests are mostly pleasant and well-behaved, hosts are still discouraged by government regulations of short-term rental markets, including having to manage taxes on their own. Often caught between customers and the vacation rental monolith, small-time hosts are getting out of the Airbnb business. Increasingly, they're being replaced by large-scale rental management companies.
Comments / 0