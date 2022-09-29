South Carolina football wears throwback helmets from 1968 for Thursday game vs. S.C. State

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will wear helmets from 1968 in Thursday night's game against South Carolina State in honor of "Throwback Thursday."

The Gamecocks (2-2) face the Bulldogs (1-2) at Williams-Brice Stadium in their first Thursday game (7 p.m., SEC Network) since 2016 after expected inclement weather from Hurricane Ian forced the teams to move the game up.

The throwback helmets, last worn regularly in 1968, are all white with a garnet stripe and a garnet "C" emblazoned on the side. It is the only helmet the Gamecocks have worn without the rooster logo since at least 1966. South Carolina was still in the ACC the last time the helmets were part of the uniform, and the team went 4-6 under head coach Paul Dietzel that season.

Against S.C. State, the Gamecocks are looking to get back above .500 after dominating Charlotte 56-20 last week in front of a sold-out crowd at Williams-Brice. In two previous meetings, South Carolina is undefeated against the Bulldogs, and S.C. State has not beaten a Power 5 opponent since at least 2005.