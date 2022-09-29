ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Old-Time Harvest Day is Oct. 2 at Century Village in Grove City

By Alan Froman, ThisWeek
 4 days ago
Take a step back in time at the Old-Time Harvest Day.

The event is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at Century Village in Fryer Park, 4185 Orders Road in Grove City.

The free event features a variety of hands-on demonstrations and activities involving crafts and daily chores from the mid-19th century.

Activities are to include costumed reenactors and period music; the Clover Club 4H group with animals; tours of the restored historical buildings at Century Village; The Village herb garden, windmill and antique equipment; and metalworking demonstrations in the blacksmith shop.

A Civil War reenactment unit from Grove City representing the 113th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, Company C, also is scheduled to appear. The original unit mustered in 1862 at Camp Chase and included soldiers from Jackson Township.

The Old-Time Harvest Day also is set to include reenactments of soldiers from the War of 1812, World War I and World War II.

Admission and parking are free for the rain-or-shine event. Donations of nonperishable food items for the Grove City Food Pantry will be accepted throughout the afternoon.

The event is cosponsored by the city of Grove City and the Southwest Franklin County Historical Society.

