Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana
The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings
“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
WATCH: Wolves Filmed Foraging for Blueberries in Rare Footage
A group of wolves was filmed foraging for blueberries in the woods over the summer in new rare and unique footage. Voyageurs Wolf Project, which studies packs in the Greater Voyageurs ecosystem in Minnesota, shared the footage of a mother and her pup looking for blueberries. “Rare footage of wolves eating blueberries from this past summer,” the organization shared. “And the first footage of a mom and her foraging for blueberries together that we are aware of!”
WATCH: Bear Makes Itself at Home in California Backyard, Swimming in Pool and Raiding Outdoor Fridge
With more than 30,000 black bears within its borders, California is home to the largest black bear population of any contiguous state and the second-largest in the country. Its impressive bear population is exceeded only by Alaska, which houses upwards of 100,000 of these adorable predators. Despite their intimidating size,...
WATCH: Bear Cubs Watch in Awe as Bull Moose Charges Through River
The bear cam in Katmai National Park caught a funny sight over the weekend: three young bears watching a moose charge through the Brooks River. The bears in the video are all lined up in a row as if sitting in movie theater seats as they watch the moose gallop through the water. The moose takes long strides with its powerful legs, getting through the water like a hot knife through butter.
WATCH: Colorado Tourists Walk Right Past Huge Bull Elk, Nearly Get Gored After it Charges
A group of tourists in Estes Park, Colorado should have been paying attention to where they were going because they almost walked right into an elk herd. In a video courtesy of the Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram page, a group of leisurely tourists crossed paths with a bull elk and nearly got charged.
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?
This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park to host Montana Conversations series with Lailani Upham
GREAT FALLS – First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host the Montana Conversations program “Storytelling: The Power to Connect Our World” with Lailani Upham on Oct. 8. The free program will begin at 1 p.m. in the park’s classroom and is open to the public.
The vanishing Montana worth fighting for
In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls?
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls regarding temperatures and precipitation?
Colorado Man Attacked by Bear in His Backyard, Luckily Had a Firearm on Hand
A Colorado man managed to escape a pretty dangerous situation when he was attacked by a bear in his backyard over the weekend. Out There Colorado reports that around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday (October 1st), the man was out in his New Castle backyard when the bear appeared. The startled animal knocked the man over and he grabbed his gun with his other hand. Quickly thinking about how to get out of the situation, the man fired three shots. The animal became spooked and ran off.
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
Bear Cub Hit by Car at Great Smoky Mountains, Rushed to Care Facility
A bear cub is recuperating after being struck by a car inside Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The collision was reported on October 2nd. Two park rangers arrived on the scene and found an 8-month-old female cub lying in the road but still breathing. According to a Facebook post, the rangers clapped their hands to see if she was alert, and that led her to stand up, limp to the side of the road, and climb a tree.
Knucklehead Tourists Hover Around Big Mountain Goat & Its Baby at Glacier National Park: VIDEO
National and State Parks across the country each have their own set of rules, unique to the landscape and particular wildlife of the area. Every single one of them, however, has at least one in common: do not approach the wildlife. Regardless of whether it’s a bison, elk, mountain goat,...
Top 10 Montana Ghost Towns
Looking for a certified scare or paranormal encounter to spice up your spooky season this October? Exploring some of Montana’s ghost towns can be a great way to seek some thrills while learning about the state’s unique history. If you’re itching for a road trip and have some time on your hands, check out any of the following destinations to give yourself a scary good time!
Maine Bowhunter Drops Bull Moose From Point-Blank Range
After spending days on an unsuccessful moose hunt, one Maine bowhunter managed to find and drop a bull from point-blank just hours before he was due to don a suit and tie for a friend’s wedding. Hunter Nick Ellis and his father Edwin had embarked on a search in...
Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director
During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
‘Likely Human-Caused’ Nebraska Wildfire Quickly Scorches Over 15,000 Acres, Forces Evacuations
Hurricanes, including Ian and Fiona, recently devastated regions along the east coast, but farther west, wildfires continue to ravage much of the United States. On Sunday, a wildfire that officials believe is “likely human-caused” broke out in Nebraska. By Monday, the blaze had already scorched more than 15,000 acres. The fire has also forced multiple evacuations.
