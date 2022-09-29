A Colorado man managed to escape a pretty dangerous situation when he was attacked by a bear in his backyard over the weekend. Out There Colorado reports that around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday (October 1st), the man was out in his New Castle backyard when the bear appeared. The startled animal knocked the man over and he grabbed his gun with his other hand. Quickly thinking about how to get out of the situation, the man fired three shots. The animal became spooked and ran off.

NEW CASTLE, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO