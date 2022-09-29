ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco celebrates 20 years

By Caroline Vandergriff
 4 days ago

Baylor Scott & White Frisco celebrates 20 years 01:56

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco is celebrating 20 years in the community this week.

In that time, they've saved a lot of lives and brought thousands more into the world.

The first baby born at the facility in 2007 is now a freshman in high school.

"It's really special and cool to me that 15 years ago I was the first baby born in the hospital," said Tate Davis.

That claim to fame has always been a part of his life story.

"When he was little, he'd get really excited and say, 'That's where I was born! I was the first baby!' his mom, Kristen Davis, said.

They were the only patients in the entire hospital for Tate's first few days of life.

"Whole place to myself," said Kristen. "The chef would come up and say what would you like for dinner? We had so many flowers and gifts we had to put them in a second room."

The doctor who delivered Tate remembers it vividly too.

"It was on July 2, in the morning," said Dr. John Ricks, who is still an OBYGYN physician at Baylor Scott & White – Frisco. "It was really exciting. Nurses were really excited, it was really energetic."

Since that day, more than 33,0000 babies were delivered at the medical center.

"Considering when I started my practice in 1996, we had 19,000 people in Frisco, it's really amazing, the number of deliveries we've had come through here," Dr. Ricks said.

At 15 years old, Tate's main focuses are football, lacrosse, and choir, but when he pictures his future family, he can't help but see it start at Baylor Scott & White – Frisco.

"I think it would be really cool to one day have a baby here," said Tate. "And say I was the first baby – now the first baby had a baby here."

Tate and his mom got the red-carpet treatment when they were the first and only patients in the hospital 15 years ago, but the tradition continues today.

All new parents get a celebratory steak and lobster dinner after delivery.

