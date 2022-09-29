Read full article on original website
Related
Many Michigan schools charging for lunch again — and debts could add up fast
This school year, meals have come at a cost for many students who had become accustomed to receiving free breakfast and lunch during the pandemic — and with the return of those charges, comes the return of school lunch debt. Many school districts across Michigan returned to charging for school meals this year...
Michigan's teacher shortage deepens as more teachers leave the profession
Michigan’s education sector continues to take a major hit as the teacher shortage has now become a crisis. That's according to the Michigan Education Association (MEA).
thesuntimesnews.com
Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified
STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Lakes Now
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Fox17
Governor Whitmer signs executive directive to produce insulin in Michigan, lower costs
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive geared toward reducing insulin costs by, in part, developing insulin within the state. More than 912,000 people with diabetes live in Michigan, and many are left with little choice but to allot or pass on buying insulin due to high prices, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
This Michigan Man is a Breakfast Hero – He Invented Pop-Tarts in 1964
You're about to meet the man who has made mornings delicious for many generations of kids. Bill Post is the breakfast hero who invented Pop-Tarts way back in 1964. Mr. Post just celebrated his 95th birthday and recently sat down with Fox 17 in Grand Rapids to talk about how Kellogg's Pop-Tarts got their start right here in Michigan.
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
Detroit News
Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix
When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Why are gas prices so high right now in Michigan? An expert answers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prices at the pump started to jump once again last week and are now back above $4. The average price for a gallon of regular gas hit $4.17 across Michigan on Monday, according to AAA. This is nearly $1 more than the state's average last year, which was at $3.21 per gallon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Macomb Co. student pushes for gender-neutral homecoming court. District says no
When Shelby Dera of Harrison Township heard that she and her partner, Elma Murselovic, both seniors, were nominated for the L’Anse Creuse High School homecoming court this year, she felt great. "I was in band class and they were all cheering," said Dera, 17. "It was a whole thing....
Local pilot prepares to bring ammo dog to Michigan for Oxford High School
Oxford Community Schools has emotional support dogs reporting for duty to assist students and staff. And now the district is adding a specially trained K-9 to their ranks in school security.
PETS・
Detroit News
Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure
Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage
Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Did You Know You Can Get Into Canada With Just A Michigan ID?
We all love to travel and see new places. The United States has thousands of destinations worth visiting that don't require you to get a passport. But, for the most part if you plan to leave our borders, you have to have a US Passport. However, if you and your...
Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion
One thing about Michigan is its vastness. No matter how far you go, you probably aren't too far away from something spooky or deserted. Located in Detroit, there is a mansion that isn't sitting in ruins but is showing it's age in the tests of time. Abandoned Detroit Area Mansion.
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0