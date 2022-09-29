Read full article on original website
Fall Yard Sales, benefits of holding a Fall sale. List of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Middletown, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
WKRC
Inspections to close lanes on the Combs-Hehl Bridge for 2 weeks
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews will be inspecting the Combs-Hehl Bridge over the next two weeks which will require some lane closures. Inspectors will be going over the I-275 bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 14, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. 1-275 Eastbound left...
WKRC
New app allows families, students to track buses across Boone County Schools
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A new app launching across Boone County Schools will be a gamechanger for families with kids who ride the school bus. Parents and students can now track their buses with their phones. From bad weather, to breakdowns and other bumps in the road, pickup and drop-off...
WKRC
Police investigating house fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating what caused a house fire that happened in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Stockton Road near Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. It took them around two hours to get the fire under control and clean up. Authorities...
WKRC
Teen suspect in fatal UC crash previously charged with hitting deputy during chase
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A teen accused of injuring two people and killing one in a hit-and-run has been previously charged in another crash. The 17-year-old allegedly hit three people in a stolen vehicle near the University of Cincinnati on September 28. One of the victims, 18-year-old Cayden Turner, was...
WKRC
Teen found dead in second floor hotel hallway
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was found dead in a Fairfield hotel hallway on Sunday. Fairfield Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express shortly before 5:30 a.m. An 18-year-old male was found dead in the second floor hallway. The circumstances...
WKRC
Driver in critical condition after Cold Spring crash
COLD SPRING, Ky. (WKRC) - A driver is in critical condition Sunday after an accident between a semi and a car in Cold Spring. It happened around 6 on Alexandria Pike near Winters Lane. Cold Spring Police say the driver of the semi was taken to UC Medical Center. The...
WKRC
Police identify man killed in Warren County motorcycle crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on State Route 73 near US Route 42. Anthony Kinney, 61, was driving westbound on SR 73 when he traveled off the right side of the...
WKRC
Police: Motorcyclist critically injured in Sharonville after he gets hit by 2 cars
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcycle crash involving three other cars seriously injures a man. It happened around 2:15 Saturday afternoon on Lebanon Road near Reading Road in Sharonville. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a car tried to pull out of a driveway and clipped the motorcycle. The impact...
WKRC
Plan your BLINK experience with the newly-released map
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're less than two weeks away from the return of BLINK. Organizers have just released the installation map. There will be 101 installations over 30 city blocks from McMicken Avenue in Cincinnati to 7th Street in Covington. They'll be around Findlay Market, OTR, downtown, The Banks and across the Ohio River.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Longterm shelter resident Pugsley Addams needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE really wants to find one of its longterm residents a forever home. The volunteers pitched in for a training program for Pugsley Addams who's been at the shelter for over a year. All adoptions are just $5 for dogs over six months old through Oct. 8.
WKRC
2 men stabbed in Cleves, police say it was self defense
CLEVES, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were arrested after a stabbing in Cleves. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Ron Sipple and Cody Ray Otto broke into a home in Cleves Sunday morning. Someone inside the home stabbed Otto and Sipple. The sheriff's office says it was self defense. Crews took...
WKRC
Shuttered OTR arcade bar space getting new life
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The former arcade bar 16-Bit in Over-the-Rhine, which closed in April 2021, is getting new life, but it won't stray far from the space's original use. Paul Burkhart is opening Level One Bar + Arcade at 1331 Walnut St. in the former 16-Bit space with...
WKRC
Stop and smell the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival at Gorman Heritage Farm
EVANDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Take a second to stop and smell the sunflowers. There are plenty of them at the Sunflower Festival at Gorman Heritage Farm in Evandale for those looking for some family fun. There's so much for kids to do, including education stations, meeting animals, hay rides, and...
WKRC
Jeff Ruby Steakhouse holds last dinner service before changing locations
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday marked the final night of dinner service at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse on Walnut Street. The iconic steakhouse has been relocated to a new address near Fountain Square. After 23 years of service at the original location, Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse was fully booked on its final...
WKRC
Kids with life-threatening conditions, and families, spend carefree day at Kings Island
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Local families going through difficult times got the chance to spend a carefree day at Kings Island on Sunday. The nonprofit "A Kid Again" held one of its Adventure Days at the Mason amusement park. More than 5,000 people, representing kids and families associated with the...
WKRC
Playhouse in the Park's next production is on the road at a 'haunted' corn maze
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A haunting in Newtown is one part haunted corn maze, another part theatrical experience. Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park is creating an immersive and chilling experience called "Children of the Corn Maze: In Search of the Greenville Ghost". Daunielle Rasmussen from the Playhouse talks about the partnership with Burger Farms and the spooky show.
WKRC
Cincinnati Museum Center celebrates 1940s Day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Museum Center celebrated the 1940s. Sunday was 1940s Day at Union Terminal. People got to check out classic cars, jazz and big band music, and costume contests. Many workers dressed up in 1940's outfits, too. Guests enjoyed popular meals from the 40s and listen to...
WKRC
Cincinnati NAACP's Freedom Fund gala recognizes people, organizations in community
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - "Powering Your Purpose" was the theme of the Cincinnati NAACP's 2022 Freedom Fund. Numerous awards were given at Saturday's gala, recognizing people and organizations for the work they have done in the community. Ron Dumas received the 2022 President's Award, which is the highest honor given at...
WKRC
Family, community members, organizers join for Ezzard Charles Park statue dedication
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hundreds of community members came together on Saturday to honor Cincinnati's world heavyweight boxing champion Ezzard Charles. Cincinnati Parks, the Cincinnati Parks Foundation, and West End community members met in the former Laurel Park to announce it is now "Ezzard Charles Park," and dedicate a statue. Charles...
WKRC
Educator of the Week is an 'inspiring' hands-on science teacher in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, KY (WKRC) – Our Local 12 Educator of the Week is Jennifer White, a sixth-grade science teacher at Ballyshannon Middle School. White was nominated by one of her fellow teachers for being the ‘most inspiring teacher’ she’s ever met. In her classroom, hands-on learning...
