Cincinnati, OH

Inspections to close lanes on the Combs-Hehl Bridge for 2 weeks

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews will be inspecting the Combs-Hehl Bridge over the next two weeks which will require some lane closures. Inspectors will be going over the I-275 bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 14, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. 1-275 Eastbound left...
WKRC

Police investigating house fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating what caused a house fire that happened in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Stockton Road near Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. It took them around two hours to get the fire under control and clean up. Authorities...
Teen found dead in second floor hotel hallway

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was found dead in a Fairfield hotel hallway on Sunday. Fairfield Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express shortly before 5:30 a.m. An 18-year-old male was found dead in the second floor hallway. The circumstances...
Driver in critical condition after Cold Spring crash

COLD SPRING, Ky. (WKRC) - A driver is in critical condition Sunday after an accident between a semi and a car in Cold Spring. It happened around 6 on Alexandria Pike near Winters Lane. Cold Spring Police say the driver of the semi was taken to UC Medical Center. The...
Plan your BLINK experience with the newly-released map

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're less than two weeks away from the return of BLINK. Organizers have just released the installation map. There will be 101 installations over 30 city blocks from McMicken Avenue in Cincinnati to 7th Street in Covington. They'll be around Findlay Market, OTR, downtown, The Banks and across the Ohio River.
2 men stabbed in Cleves, police say it was self defense

CLEVES, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were arrested after a stabbing in Cleves. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Ron Sipple and Cody Ray Otto broke into a home in Cleves Sunday morning. Someone inside the home stabbed Otto and Sipple. The sheriff's office says it was self defense. Crews took...
Shuttered OTR arcade bar space getting new life

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The former arcade bar 16-Bit in Over-the-Rhine, which closed in April 2021, is getting new life, but it won't stray far from the space's original use. Paul Burkhart is opening Level One Bar + Arcade at 1331 Walnut St. in the former 16-Bit space with...
Playhouse in the Park's next production is on the road at a 'haunted' corn maze

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A haunting in Newtown is one part haunted corn maze, another part theatrical experience. Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park is creating an immersive and chilling experience called "Children of the Corn Maze: In Search of the Greenville Ghost". Daunielle Rasmussen from the Playhouse talks about the partnership with Burger Farms and the spooky show.
Cincinnati Museum Center celebrates 1940s Day

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Museum Center celebrated the 1940s. Sunday was 1940s Day at Union Terminal. People got to check out classic cars, jazz and big band music, and costume contests. Many workers dressed up in 1940's outfits, too. Guests enjoyed popular meals from the 40s and listen to...
CINCINNATI, OH

