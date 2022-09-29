Read full article on original website
Related
my40.tv
Work set to begin on Graham County section of Corridor K; boost to local economy expected
GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State and local leaders gathered in Graham County on Monday to symbolically break ground on a 12-mile stretch of Corridor K, connecting Robbinsville and Stecoah. They expect the highway to rev up access and the local economy. This final Corridor K expansion is the...
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
nowhabersham.com
Native Plant Sale at Sautee Nacoochee Center
The Sautee Nacoochee Center is offering a plant sale on Saturday, October 8 featuring plants native to north Georgia. The community can purchase over 60 species of plants adapted to native pollinators. The Environmental Heritage Program of the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association will host the fall Native Plant Sale for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
WXIA 11 Alive
Large Georgia hospital system announces dropping of mask requirement for those who are vaccinated
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Becoming one of the first and largest hospital systems in the state to drop a total mask mandate, Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday that employees, patients and visitors who are vaccinated would not be required to wear masks any longer at its facilities. The new...
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
clayconews.com
GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting on HWY 411 in Murray County, Georgia
Chatsworth, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Chatsworth, GA. The Chatsworth Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, September 29, 2022, of a shooting that occurred on Hwy 411 in Chatsworth. One man was shot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
theonefeather.com
Raylen Bark named 2022-23 Miss Cherokee
Raylen Bark, a member of the Wolf Clan from the Wolftown Community, will represent the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) as the 2022-23 Miss Cherokee. She won the title during a pageant at the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1. No-la Pina,...
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
iheart.com
GA Police Clock A Car Going 178 MPH On 400
When police finally caught a man near Alpharetta, GA he was going over 150mph, previously clocked at almost 180. Tejas Desai , 27, of Buford, was caught on Dashcam video in Forsyth County as deputies chased him down at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-400 near Alpharetta, Georgia. When he finally pulled over, police arrested him for reckless driving and felony fleeing. Desai told deputies he didn't stop immediately, because he was already driving 140 mph when they started chasing him, he saw no reason to stop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
WLOS.com
Andrews man arrested after fleeing from deputies on four-wheeler, hiding in pond
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Andrews man has been arrested and charged with eight offenses after trying to flee from deputies on a four-wheeler and hiding in a pond Friday. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said they spotted Derrick Charles Zeman, 31, and another man riding a four-wheeler...
Deputies asking for public’s help finding missing 49-year-old man
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga — Pickens County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, whom deputies say contacted family members in distress on Thursday morning. Theron Knight, 49, was last seen in person at his home in Jasper, Georgia, on Wednesday at around 5...
WDEF
Police say a woman who was beaten last week has now died
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The victim of a domestic assault last week in Dalton has now died from her injuries. Dalton Police say that 40 year old Rachael Schaefer passed away from her injuries Monday morning at Hamilton Medical Center. They are now upgrading the charges against 44 year...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
WTVC
Mother charged in Collegedale: Meth, pot, loaded handgun in car with 2 kids, say police
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A mother in Collegedale faces several charges after a traffic stop revealed methamphetamine, marijuana and a loaded handgun in her car -- along with her two children, according to police. A release Thursday morning says officers arrested 30-year-old Ann Marie Swafford on Tuesday. Collegedale Police say...
Comments / 2