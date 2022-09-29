ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dialing into undecided voters in Abbott-O’Rourke debate

By Kaley Green
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMsvv_0iFmY7tq00

DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke face off in Friday night’s debate, a panel of potentially undecided voters will gauge their reactions for viewers to see.

Nexstar Media Group is hosting the debate at 7 p.m. on Friday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and can be viewed on Fox 14 and MyHighPlains.com. During the debate, a focus group will be in Dallas measuring their reactions with dial testing.

David Paull, the founder of Dialsmith, said each of the focus group participants will hold dials in their hands as they watch the debate live.

“As they feel positively or like what they’re hearing, they turn the dial up toward the positive direction and if they feel negatively about it, they turn the dial down toward the negative direction,” Paull said, “and all through the debate, they’re continuously making these adjustments.”

Paull said as participants turn the dials, colored lines will appear on the screen over the debate, showing how certain groups are reacting.

“As the lines go up with a particular group, that means that that group is liking what they’re hearing, and they’re connecting with the candidate on that point,” he said,. “and if the lines go down, then, of course, it’s the opposite.”

Austin Kellerman, the senior director of local digital content strategy for Nexstar, said viewers will be able to see if focus group members have the same reactions to different answers and topics.

“The idea is to be able to show which way people may lean, right? So, you’ll have some people who are independent, some who may lean Republican or Democrat, and then you’ll be able to see those lines on the screen,” Kellerman said. “This is a way for, you know, people to be able to see how undecided voters felt actually in real-time.”

According to Dialsmith’s website, dial testing has key benefits, including capturing moments of truth, helping to overcome groupthink, and mitigating memory bias.

Paull said research often relies on recall, like asking people how they felt about something after the fact.

“The problem with that is they can only tell us what their memory is able to reconstruct for them. We can never go back to that moment,” Paull said. “So with the dial, they’re able to register in the moment exactly how they’re feeling, and then after the fact when we have a conversation with them, we can use those dial results to prompt them to go back to where they were and why they reacted that way.”

The focus group results will be visible for people to watch online, and for analysis in a post-debate show. Kellerman said in that post-debate analysis, viewers will be able to hear from members of the focus group about their reactions.

“It’s not just going to be political pundits telling you, you know, what were the big moments and what were the impactful things that were said,” he said. “You’re going to be able to hear from, you know, real Texas voters responding to the things that they heard.”

Kellerman also said there are numerous ways for viewers to get involved in the debate.

“You can watch it on your screen, you can watch the dials, but you can live tweet it as well,” he added. “So we want this debate not to just be something you sit back and listen to, but something you can react to, you can engage with other people so that it’s a true interactive experience.”

Viewers can live tweet along with the Abbott-O’Rourke debate on Twitter using #TXGovDebate.

Comments / 1

Related
KHOU

One debate, two candidates for Texas governor. Did anything change?

EDINBURG, Texas — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke spent 57 minutes together in an empty auditorium on the campus of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in their first and only debate before the November election. While O’Rourke is asking for more debates, Abbott...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
KVUE

Willie Nelson joins Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke rallied with supporters on Sunday afternoon at the Moontower Saloon in South Austin, with a special appearance from country music legend Willie Nelson. The free “Vote ‘Em Out” rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
dallasexaminer.com

2022 Midterm Elections Page: What you need to know

The goal of this page is to be a one stop shop for all necessary information needed to prepare voters for the upcoming midterm election. Below are descriptions of candidates running for different races in Dallas County area as well as state and national congressional offices. U.S. Representative District 30.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#The Dial#Politics State#Democratic#Nexstar Media Group
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Lt. Gov. Patrick: Remove DAs Who Release Criminals, Like Creuzot

With the general election less than two months away, campaigns are beginning to ramp up their ads to sell themselves to voters. This week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign released an ad focusing on crime and public safety. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates,”...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
KHOU

Here's how Texas voters feel about abortion, Abbott's border policies

TEXAS, USA — Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent, Beto O'Rourke, will be going head-to-head Friday in the only scheduled debate in this year's governor's race. We can expect both candidates to focus on some polarizing issues, but what do Texas voters think?. Let's take a look...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears

The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy