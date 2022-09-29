ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Coastal Georgians say they’re ready for Ian as it moves closer to second landfall

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Storm bands from Ian are starting to reach Tybee Island along the Georgia coast as the island braces for a possible storm surge and flooding.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims has been on Tybee Island since Thursday morning and says the beach is mostly deserted.

Mims drove around the island and spoke with neighbors who are greeting the storm with a shrug.

Many say they are prepared for whatever Ian brings their way.

There are no forced evacuations happening in the area, but localized flooding and damaging winds are expected.

Mims asked Amanda Plageman, who has lived on Tybee Island for years, if she was concerned about Ian.

“Not a bit. I’ve been here a long time. As far as hurricanes go, this one is really nothing to be concerned about,” she replied.

City Manager Shawn Gillen told Mims that low-lying areas of the island are sure to get flooding as the storm hits at high tide, so they are equally concerned about a storm surge.

Gov. Kemp says Ian ‘is coming our way’ and warns Georgians to take precautions now As Ian moves out of Florida, it will move along the East Coast, impacting parts of the Georgia coast as it moves north.

