Eliza Fletcher: Kidnapped, slain Memphis teacher died of gunshot to head, autopsy reveals

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eliza Fletcher, the slain kindergarten teacher from Memphis, Tennessee, who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn jog on Sept. 2, died from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report released Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press revealed.

Fletcher, 34, had a gunshot wound in the back of the head as well as jaw fractures and blunt-force injuries to her leg, the post-mortem report completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis concluded.

According to WHBQ-TV, the autopsy confirmed Fletcher’s manner of death to be homicide.

Fletcher vanished while running near the University of Memphis campus after being forced into a vehicle at about 4 a.m. Her body was found behind a vacant home after a massive, three-day police search, the AP reported.

Cleotha Henderson, who has not entered a plea, has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the case.

According to authorities, Fletcher’s body was found in a field near a South Memphis home where Henderson was allegedly seen cleaning out his car the day after her kidnapping, WHBQ reported.

-- The Associated Press contriuted to this report.

Jennifer Ryan Tolleson
4d ago

That monster should have NEVER been released from prison to begin with! An innocent life taken all because that trash was released when he shouldn't have been. So sad. Those poor babies....her sons will never see their mom again...

SpillItBabe
4d ago

Omg she didn’t even deserve any of this they should throw away the 🔑 this time I don’t see a way how he could be free again We need justice👩‍⚖️🧑‍⚖️👨‍⚖️

