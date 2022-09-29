YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead after her car went off the road, hitting a mailbox and overturning in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened last Wednesday on Meadow Lake Road near Meadow Lane, which is just south of Rock Hill. Troopers said 49-year-old Dina Patel of Rock Hill was traveling south on Meadow Lake when her 2006 Honda Accord went off the roadway.

YORK COUNTY, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO