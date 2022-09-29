Read full article on original website
WBTV
State of Emergency declared in Union Co.; emergency officials prepare for Ian
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian expected to make a second landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast, the storm is also expected to bring heavy rain and wind to Union County. Late Thursday, Union County and the city of Monroe both issued state of emergency declarations. The declaration,...
thecharlottepost.com
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office ends administrative traffic stops
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office ends administrative traffic stops. Data shows Black drivers more likely to be pulled over for minor offenses. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is eliminating traffic stops based on administrative violations such as driving without a license, which disproportionately impact Black drivers. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office...
WBTV
Monitoring the storm in Lancaster County
Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. As of Friday evening, Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Video shows flooding at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian.
Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures
ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
WBTV
Mecklenburg County officials advise people to stay at home amid Ian
U.S. Army veteran lowers American Flag in the midst of Ian. William Hess, a U.S. Army veteran, braved the storm to protect the flag as Ian passed through. Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As of Friday evening, Ian...
WBTV
Applications for RAMP program reopen for those behind on rent, utility bills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Applications for the RAMP program have reopened here in Mecklenburg County. Applications for the program, which helps people who are behind on rent and utility bills, are open until Oct. 15. This opening is for people who haven’t applied before. Those who are interested have to...
Meck County deputies no longer stopping drivers for minor traffic violations
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will no longer be pulling over drivers for non-moving violations. Deputies said they will not be stopping drivers for things like inspection violations, driving with a revoked license, having window tinting that’s too dark or having a tail light out.
One person dies in single-car crash in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead after her car went off the road, hitting a mailbox and overturning in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened last Wednesday on Meadow Lake Road near Meadow Lane, which is just south of Rock Hill. Troopers said 49-year-old Dina Patel of Rock Hill was traveling south on Meadow Lake when her 2006 Honda Accord went off the roadway.
Historically, Floods Cause The Most Damage in Mecklenburg Co.
Floods historically cause the most damage in Mecklenburg County.
Mecklenburg County sheriff eliminates stops for broken tail lights, expired plates
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has instructed deputies to stop pulling drivers over for minor non-moving offenses, such as broken tail lights, improperly tinted windows or expired license plates. The new policy took effect Sept. 19, and is intended to address racial disparities in traffic stops, the sheriff's office said...
wpde.com
Multiple people involved in string of North, South Carolina car break ins
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Early Friday morning, on Sept. 30, the Scotland County Sherriff's Office said multiple people committed several car break ins in North and South Carolina. The areas that had cars broken into in Scotland County include Quail Ridge, Leisure Living, Hwy 79 area near Gibson...
Storm watches versus warnings: What the alerts mean as NC braces for Hurricane Ian
Here’s what to know about the difference between the weather alerts.
Ian dumps heavy rain, strong winds east of Charlotte
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Hurricane Ian encroached into North Carolina, and counties east of Charlotte experienced very heavy rain and high winds. The storm made a second landfall at about 2 p.m. near Charleston. Flooding and power outages in the area remain a threat into the evening. Watch Channel...
abccolumbia.com
Lancaster woman charged with 12 counts of tax fraud, says SC Department of Revenue
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Lancaster woman was arrested today by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after preparing tax returns with fraudulent information. Kenishi Lorraine Ingram of Lancaster was charged with 12 counts of making or assisting in the preparation of false South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns. She faces a maximum sentence of five years.
Land where failed Panthers project sits now up for sale in Rock Hill
The 245-acre mixed-use development where the failed Panthers project sits is now officially listed for sale by Colliers.
thecharlotteweekly.com
CATS announces public meetings for Charlotte Transportation Center update
CHARLOTTE – Beginning Oct. 4, Charlotte Area Transit System will host several pop-up, virtual and in-person meetings to educate riders and gather feedback on the Charlotte Transportation Center Redevelopment plans. For public meetings occurring in-person at the CTC, CATS representatives will be located near the front of the CATS...
New superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools talks big changes in 1-on-1 with Channel 9
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz got to walk along with the new superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools as she toured her new stomping ground Monday. “I was in Rowan-Salisbury Schools for 21 years, so it feels a bit like coming home,” said Dr. Kelly Withers.
WBTV
Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of thousands remain without power across the Carolinas Saturday morning following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, just over 304,000 customers were still in the dark across North and South Carolina as of 6:50 a.m. Saturday. Ian officially...
WCNC
Little Sugar Creek Greenway flooding
The Little Sugar Creek Greenway is prone to flooding. The water has risen roughly five feet Friday.
beckerspayer.com
North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members
Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
