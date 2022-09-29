ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office ends administrative traffic stops

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office ends administrative traffic stops. Data shows Black drivers more likely to be pulled over for minor offenses. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is eliminating traffic stops based on administrative violations such as driving without a license, which disproportionately impact Black drivers. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Monitoring the storm in Lancaster County

Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. As of Friday evening, Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Video shows flooding at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures

ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Union County, NC
One person dies in single-car crash in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead after her car went off the road, hitting a mailbox and overturning in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened last Wednesday on Meadow Lake Road near Meadow Lane, which is just south of Rock Hill. Troopers said 49-year-old Dina Patel of Rock Hill was traveling south on Meadow Lake when her 2006 Honda Accord went off the roadway.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Mecklenburg County sheriff eliminates stops for broken tail lights, expired plates

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has instructed deputies to stop pulling drivers over for minor non-moving offenses, such as broken tail lights, improperly tinted windows or expired license plates. The new policy took effect Sept. 19, and is intended to address racial disparities in traffic stops, the sheriff's office said...
Ian dumps heavy rain, strong winds east of Charlotte

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Hurricane Ian encroached into North Carolina, and counties east of Charlotte experienced very heavy rain and high winds. The storm made a second landfall at about 2 p.m. near Charleston. Flooding and power outages in the area remain a threat into the evening. Watch Channel...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lancaster woman charged with 12 counts of tax fraud, says SC Department of Revenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Lancaster woman was arrested today by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after preparing tax returns with fraudulent information. Kenishi Lorraine Ingram of Lancaster was charged with 12 counts of making or assisting in the preparation of false South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns. She faces a maximum sentence of five years.
LANCASTER, SC
CATS announces public meetings for Charlotte Transportation Center update

CHARLOTTE – Beginning Oct. 4, Charlotte Area Transit System will host several pop-up, virtual and in-person meetings to educate riders and gather feedback on the Charlotte Transportation Center Redevelopment plans. For public meetings occurring in-person at the CTC, CATS representatives will be located near the front of the CATS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members

Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
CHARLOTTE, NC

