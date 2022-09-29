Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
How To Get Tickets For The 2022 Haunted Town Hall Ghost ToursDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Two South Coast residents sentenced to prison on trafficking charges after $57,000 in drugs seized
District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on Friday, two people from the South Coast were sentenced to prison on drug trafficking charges. 54-year-old Netria Haywood and 70-year-old Vincent Grant, previously of New Bedford, were found guilty of drug trafficking offenses after a three-day jury trial, before Judge Diane Freniere, in the Nantucket Superior Court.
newbedfordguide.com
58-year old New Bedford woman arrested for allegedly trafficking Fentanyl
“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a woman after trafficking over 80 grams of Fentanyl. On Saturday, October 1, detectives executed a search warrant for 16 Jouvette Street #3 with the target of the search being Marylin Gonzalez, 58. As detectives searched the apartment, they located 4 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 46 grams, 14 film strips of suboxone, and $2,579 which were seized as a result of drug proceeds.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison after over 19 kilos of MDMA, nearly one kilo of cocaine, over 10,000 counterfeit pills seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a highly sophisticated drug trafficking operation that manufactured and distributed a multitude of controlled substances using the Dark Web. Steven McCall, 26, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel...
ABC6.com
Trial set to begin for former Fall River police officer accused of using excessive force
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a former Fall River police officer who is accused of using excessive force. The Fall River Police Department fired 43-year-old Michael Pessoa on Jan. 12 because he violated the department’s rules and regulations. “The hearing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mass. man accused of killing mother died of ‘apparent suicide’ in jail
A Massachusetts man suspected of killing his mother on Cape Cod over the weekend has died.
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Boston Fugitive Unit, State Police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF, Dangerous Repeat Offender
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
Truro Murder Suspect Dies of Apparent Suicide in New Bedford Jail
UPDATE (1 p.m. Oct. 3) — The Bristol County Sheriff's Office released an update on Monday afternoon stating that Howe was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation following his arrest on Friday night. After medical professionals cleared him to return to custody, Howe was taken to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Main supplier and drug distributor in Massachusetts drug trafficking organizations sentenced to prison
BOSTON – The main supplier and drug distributor of two drug trafficking organizations was sentenced for his role in a wide-ranging cocaine trafficking conspiracy in Massachusetts. According to the Department of Justice, Kenji Drayton, 42, of Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to five...
Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD
WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police receive several complaints of drug activity
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said 15 people were arrested on drug and other charges in an investigation into nuisance complaints in Pawtucket. According to police, several businesses and residents in the area of Broad and Montgomery Streets are seeing people sell and use drugs as well as hassle customers.
Police: Multiple persons of interest in case of missing Warwick woman
The 44-year-old was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Post Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GoLocalProv
Man Brandishes Gun in Providence Barbershop - Police Investigating
Providence police are investigating a report of a man brandishing a gun in a barbershop in Providence. Shortly after 6 PM on Saturday, police responded to a report of a man with a gun at La Rabia Barbershop at 847 Potters Avenue in Providence. Police said they met with a...
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of setting his mother on fire and killing her over the weekend dies in New Bedford jail
A Massachusetts man accused of killing his mother and setting her on fire has died in a South Coast jail. Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise announced Saturday that as a result of a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire, emergency personnel responded to a location in Truro at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday night.
Cumberland man pleads guilty to running illegal pill-making operation
While he's scheduled to be sentenced in January, court documents state Dylan Rodas will serve at least 10 years in federal prison.
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Killer Gets Parole Revoked For Fourth Time
A man sentenced to life in prison nearly 40 years ago for murdering a security guard at Dartmouth's Lincoln Park in 1982 is being denied parole after getting it revoked four times. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in a unanimous Sept. 29 decision that Charles Chaples is not suitable for...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes
Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
Former Scituate restaurant manager indicted on charges of allegedly stealing $200,000 from owners
The ex-manager of a Scituate restaurant was indicted on charges of theft and tax evasion in Plymouth County District Court Friday. Maureen Graham, 55, of Plymouth allegedly stole $200,000 while employed as a general manager at The Voyage Restaurant in the Humarock Village. According to a statement from the Plymouth...
fallriverreporter.com
Terminated Fall River police officer facing 11 charges as trial set to begin Monday
The trial of a terminated Fall River police officer is scheduled to begin on Monday. Michel Pessoa was initially indicted on the charges of one count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of civil rights violation with bodily injury, three counts of intimidation of a witness (misleading), three counts of filing a false report by a public officer and one count of malicious destruction of property.
ABC6.com
Fed up Pawtucket businesses and residents alert police, leading to arrest of 15 drug dealers
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Some fed up Pawtucket businesses and residents alerted police earlier this week to narcotics activity that led to the arrest of over a dozen drug dealers. Wednesday, 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in the area of Broad and Montgomery streets. Pawtucket police...
Comments / 0