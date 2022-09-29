ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

fallriverreporter.com

Two South Coast residents sentenced to prison on trafficking charges after $57,000 in drugs seized

District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on Friday, two people from the South Coast were sentenced to prison on drug trafficking charges. 54-year-old Netria Haywood and 70-year-old Vincent Grant, previously of New Bedford, were found guilty of drug trafficking offenses after a three-day jury trial, before Judge Diane Freniere, in the Nantucket Superior Court.
NANTUCKET, MA
newbedfordguide.com

58-year old New Bedford woman arrested for allegedly trafficking Fentanyl

“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a woman after trafficking over 80 grams of Fentanyl. On Saturday, October 1, detectives executed a search warrant for 16 Jouvette Street #3 with the target of the search being Marylin Gonzalez, 58. As detectives searched the apartment, they located 4 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 46 grams, 14 film strips of suboxone, and $2,579 which were seized as a result of drug proceeds.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Cumberland, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Cumberland, RI
State
Rhode Island State
liveboston617.org

Booking Photo and Report: Boston Fugitive Unit, State Police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF, Dangerous Repeat Offender

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
TRURO, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD

WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police receive several complaints of drug activity

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said 15 people were arrested on drug and other charges in an investigation into nuisance complaints in Pawtucket. According to police, several businesses and residents in the area of Broad and Montgomery Streets are seeing people sell and use drugs as well as hassle customers.
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Man accused of setting his mother on fire and killing her over the weekend dies in New Bedford jail

A Massachusetts man accused of killing his mother and setting her on fire has died in a South Coast jail. Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise announced Saturday that as a result of a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire, emergency personnel responded to a location in Truro at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday night.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Terminated Fall River police officer facing 11 charges as trial set to begin Monday

The trial of a terminated Fall River police officer is scheduled to begin on Monday. Michel Pessoa was initially indicted on the charges of one count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of civil rights violation with bodily injury, three counts of intimidation of a witness (misleading), three counts of filing a false report by a public officer and one count of malicious destruction of property.
FALL RIVER, MA

