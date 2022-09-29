Read full article on original website
Early morning fire in York County destroys farmhouse
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire in Peach Bottom Township destroyed a two-story Amish farmhouse Monday morning. Multiple fire departments across the county battled the fire for about three hours on Oct. 3. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m.,...
I-83 project uproots Dauphin County residents, businesses: ‘Not knowing causes anxiety’
Mary Eichelberger knows her days along tree-lined South 42nd Street are numbered. The two-story home she shares with her husband, Robert Eichelberger, in Swatara Township’s Sunnydale neighborhood is targeted for demolition as part of the ongoing I-83 Capital Beltway expansion project. “We’ve been through a lot back here,” said...
Franklin County Archives opens new building
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Want to find old records in Franklin County? Well it’s a lot easier now. The new Franklin County Archives building opened on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 in Chambersburg, just one block away from the Franklin County Administrators Building on North 2nd Street. Archives...
A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley
Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Car Rolls Over Following Crash Into Brick Wall In York: Police
Injuries were reported after a rollover crash in York County in Monday, Oct. 3, authorities say. Northern York County Regional police officers were called to the single-vehicle crash in the early afternoon, according to a release by the department. The vehicle appears to have hit a brick retaining wall before...
Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
Driver never hit brakes after killing central Pa. woman at N.J. car show, boyfriend says
A Carlisle woman killed by a speeding driver while on vacation in New Jersey will be laid to rest Monday. Lindsay “Linz” Kay Weakland had just graduated from Cumberland Valley High School and was vacationing in Wildwood, New Jersey with boyfriend Alper Balken, 20, on Sept. 24 when a car struck and killed her as she crossed a street.
Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident
DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
Berks County church victim of fraud
KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
Antique Automobile Club of America to meet in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Car enthusiasts are preparing for the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Eastern Division national fall meet in Derry Township, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The event, which is one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United...
Cheers & Changes: Midtown Tavern in Harrisburg to close, with plans to sell to local restaurateur
It’s the last call for a popular Harrisburg restaurant and bar, but its doors may not be closed for long. The Midtown Tavern announced on Friday that it would close after several decades in business, with plans to sell to a local restaurateur. “I’ve been doing this all my...
Car flipped upside down, injuring six in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police responded to the scene of an accident where a car crash lead to the vehicle being flipped upside down in the woods, according to Buchanan Valley Fire Department. Officials say that they were sent to the crash on September 26 at around 7...
4 arrested in 2020 fatal drug overdose in Perry County
After a "lengthy investigation," four people were arrested in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Target announces Nov. 6 grand opening of Lebanon store
Target will hold a grand opening of its Lebanon store (1745 Quentin Road) on Nov. 6, according to flyers posted on the store’s doors. The company has not yet officially confirmed an opening date through its public relations firm, but flyers posted on the doors of the new store indicate a Nov. 6 grand opening.
Dauphin County mother allegedly tried to drown “possessed” kids in “baptism”
HUMMLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County mother is facing multiple felonies after Pennsylvania State Police allege she intentionally attempted to drown and kill her children during a “baptism.”. According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 6, State Police responded to Stone Glen Road in Middle Paxton Township...
Two vehicle crash sends several to the hospital in Manheim
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a crash that occurred on the 2100 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, that lead to multiple people being hospitalized, according to Lancaster County dispatch. Dispatch says that the crash happened last night at around 7:06 p.m. and had involved...
